PERKASIE — In a normal year, there would be collection boxes throughout the community where people could drop off toys for Pennridge FISH to distribute to local children.
This year, that's not happening, but the holiday gift giving still is.
"We've got well over 300 children that we provide for," said Harry Tucker, president of the Pennridge FISH (Fellowship In Serving Humanity) board.
This year, that will be done by giving gift cards to the families, rather than having them come into FISH and pick through the donated items, then make their choices.
"We're trying to be as Covid-responsible as we can," Tucker said.
Donors are being asked to give $25 gift cards, with the goal being to provide the families with $50 worth of gift cards for each child younger than 17, he said. Donations of gift cards or cash for the holiday toy distribution will continue until Dec. 22.
The winter coat distribution for children up to age 17 also will again be held this year, but, because of the pandemic, changes are being made to the way it's being done.
Instead of people coming into the Pennridge FISH building to pick out a coat, the coats will be on carts that will be wheeled out into the parking lot, where the recipients will make their choice.
When the yearly school bag distribution was done in mid-August, it also took place in the parking lot, Tucker said.
"That's one that the community really likes," he said. "It's a tangible project and it really goes to helping the education of the children."
Normally, the students would be able to select from among the notebooks and other supplies, but this year, the bags were pre-packaged before being handed out, he said.
Pennridge FISH is at 800 W. Chestnut Street in Perkasie. The phone number is 215-257-7616. The website is pennridgefish.org. The organization serves families in the Pennridge School District.
The food pantry remains open through the pandemic, but like the other programs, is being done in the parking lot.
"What we do is we have some of the food pre-boxed and then we talk to the client in the car about what their preferences are for meats and dairy and supplemental things like that," Tucker said.
A group of about 15 volunteers helps out with the food pantry distributions, he said.
"We have a lot of volunteers we could bring in, but, again, we're just trying to keep this thing as tight as possible," he said. "We've got fewer people doing more than they should be doing but I think it's better all around for the community."
Clients can come to the pantry for food four times a month, he said. About 150 families are served each week and that number is increasing, he said.
Along with the regular food pantry distributions, a separate Christmas meal distribution is generally held, he said.
Instead of giving the food, however, gift cards will be given this year to purchase the food. The amount given will vary based on the size of the family, he said.
Businesses that provided the food in the past for the meals are themselves having a difficult time this year, he said.
"Anybody that has a food service industry is hurting with the exception of the people that are take-out exclusive. They're doing gangbusters," Tucker said.
Pennridge FISH is coordinating with the school district to provide holiday assistance to additional families, with the district also helping find sources to receive gift card donations from, he said.
"They're aligning the clients with us so we are able to actually reach more people in need this year than ever," he said.
Referrals for clients come from places including social services providers and local churches, he said.
"The churches all help support our operations," Tucker said.
Although some of the churches are not meeting in person, they continue to have services online and food drives through the churches have also continued, he said.
Cash or food donations can also be made to the pantry. There is a list of current needs on the website.
In some ways, the effects of the pandemic have turned out to be a blessing in disguise for a lot of people, Tucker said.
"They're finding help that they didn't previously know existed," he said.
"Because the people have more time being cloistered and shut in their house, they are learning more about the needs of the people in the community," he said, "so, overall, I think humanity's going to be better after we survive this particular ordeal."