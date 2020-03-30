PERKASIE — Pennridge FISH is holding a drop off collection of food items 10 a.m. To 2 p.m. Saturday, April 4 in the alley behind Trinity Lutheran Church in Perkasie.
“FISH is currently serving clients in need, via drive thru pick up…which makes dropping food off during hours of operation difficult logistically and with volunteer support,” Brian Landes, a FISH volunteer, wrote in an email.
“With all the recent layoffs the demand for food is up, and the donations are down,” he wrote. “So we need to lean on our very generous community to help fill the void via donations.”
Landes said he will have a trailer set up in the alley between Market and Chestnut streets where people can drop off food donations without social interaction. There will also be a pickup truck where people can pop their trunk and the food donations will be unloaded, he said.
A Facebook posting about the April 4 collection said Pennridge FISH is in need of hot & cold cereal, canned pasta (spaghetti and meatballs, ravioli), peanut butter, mac & cheese, canned meats (beef, chicken, tuna and spam), juice, canned fruits and vegetables, detergent and toilet paper.
Cash donations may be made through the pennridgefish.org website.