SELLERSVILLE — The theme for Mandy Martin's current art is summer.
"Most of this I painted during the pandemic and I have a sign I made on the wall of my studio that says ' People need hope,' and so people need hope was kind of my guiding inspiration for this whole series, so the colors are bright and the paintings are peaceful because I really wanted to uplift people," said Martin, who was the featured artist at the Sept. 19 Pennridge Gallery of the Arts. Her art is also currently featured at Exhibit B in Souderton.
Martin, a Sellersville resident, said she has been taking part in the Gallery of the Arts since 2018.
Held on Main Street, Sellersville, this was the 53rd year for the annual event begun to honor the legacy of artist Walter E. Baum, who lived part of his life in the present day Bux-Mont Awards site where the featured artist exhibit is held.
"We are so excited to be back in person this year. Of course, 2020 sent us virtual. Not as fun. This is better," said Pennridge Gallery of the Arts Chair Kylie Adams.
"We like our food trucks. We like seeing the art in person. We like being out in our community," she said. "We might be a little smaller this year, but we are just as mighty, just as creative and, of course, we're bringing the arts back to Sellersville."
There were about 60 artists and crafter displays at this year's Gallery of the Arts, which, including sponsor and community group booths, had a total of about 80 booths compared to about 100 most years, she said.
The event receives a lot of support from Sellersville Borough and volunteers, Adams said.
"Council is very much behind trying to revitalize the downtown area among other things and the arts festival is a pretty big part of that," Borough Manager Eileen Bradley said.
"Sellersville Theater is a major anchor and we're trying to get businesses to come to town that are conducive to that clientele," she said, "and I think the arts festival is bringing people to see there are changes happening and more on the way."
Reusable shopping bags distributed at the event listed The Next Chapter Bookstore and Daddy O's, featuring art, music, jewelry and novelties, as new businesses.
The presenting sponsor for Pennridge Gallery of the Arts is Moyer Indoor/Outdoor. Event sponsors were Penn Color, Penn Community Bank, The Community at Rockhill, exida, A&T Chevrolet and Sellersville Theater.
This year's Best in Show award went to Saya Winkler, from New Jersey, for her origami and Japanese folk art.
This was the first year she was at Pennridge Gallery of the Arts after having heard about it from another artist who also displays their work there, she said. Winkler said she was initially scheduled to be in last year's Pennridge Gallery of the Arts, which then was rolled over to this year.
Planning for the annual event begins the end of the previous year, Adams said, but was made more difficult by uncertainty about the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are extremely happy to be back," she said. "We're glad that it worked out."
This year's good weather on the event day also helped, she said.
"I think it's a good sign that people are anxious to get back out and are supporting our local artists and businesses," Adams said.