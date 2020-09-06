SELLERSVILLE — The 52nd annual Pennridge Gallery of the Arts won't be happening where it usually does on Main Street in Sellersville, but there still will be a Gallery this year.
“While most years consist of booths lining the streets filled with arts and crafts, 2020 will look a little different. In order to do our part in flattening the COVID-19 Curve and to protect our vendors, volunteers and community, we are taking this event VIRTUAL for the first time ever!” event information says.
The virtual event, posted on Pennridge Gallery of the Arts Facebook and Instagram pages, will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 19 and 20. Along with the art work on display throughout the day, there will be live music performances at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. each night on Facebook.
Previews of works by the artists have been posted on www.galleryofthearts.org and social media.
Pennridge Gallery of Arts was founded to honor the legacy of local artist Walter E. Baum. The event features local artists and crafters and strives to recognize the beauty and creativity of the arts in Bucks County and the surrounding area.