EAST ROCKHILL — With school schedules disrupted by the pandemic, it may seem an odd time to be discussing the possibility of changing the time school starts, but Pennridge School District's Adolescent Sleep and School Start Time Committee is still on track to make a recommendation within the next few months.
"This is sort of an interesting topic to be discussing. I think we're one of the very few that are continuing with our study, but we are doing it, Covid or not," Assistant Superintendent for Elementary Schools Anthony Rybarczyk said during an update at the Nov. 2 Pennridge School Board Curriculum Committee meeting.
A Frequently Asked Questions section of sleep and start time information on the school district website tells why the possible change to school hours is being considered:
"It is well established that sleep deprivation is known to compromise teenagers’ health, safety, and performance. The American Academy of Pediatrics, American Academy of Sleep Medicine, and American Medical Association recognize the disconnect between school start times and most school schedules and recommend a high school start time of 8:30 a.m. or later," the information says. "Pushing start times back helps to enable students to reach 2 critical sleep goals: 1) achieve not only the adequate amount of sleep that they need; and 2) to sleep during a time that is more in synch with their biology, namely, their delayed circadian rhythm. Waking a HS student up at 6 am is akin to waking an adult up at 4 am. As a result, they suffer from a form of circadian dysrhythmia known as 'social jet-lag' during their school week."
"We're working towards that," Rybarczyk said of the 8:30 a.m. high school start time, but also said, "I don't want to say we're gonna get to 8:30 right off the bat."
As more information is gathered, there could be adjustments made, but the committee is currently looking into three possible options, he said — starting high school at 7:45 a.m., starting high school at 8 a.m., or starting high school at 8 a.m. and middle schools at 7:45 a.m.
The committee is also looking into how the changes would affect bus schedules, athletics and clubs, in-school schedules, before and after school care, and the costs, he said. The biggest cost factor would probably be for busing, Rybarczyk said, but information from districts that have made the schedule changes showed a minimal bus cost change, with one district having decreased busing costs.
The 7:45 or 8 a.m. high school start time plans would have three-tier busing, while the 8 a.m. high school and 7:45 a.m. middle school plan would have two-tier busing, he said. With three-tier busing, students in high school, middle school and elementary schools would be on the same bus run, he said. Two tier would have students from two school levels on the same bus run.
Some parents of younger students on bus runs with older students will likely initially be concerned about the change, Rebarczyk said, but he's talked to districts where tiered busing is already happening.
"You always get one or two complaints at the beginning of the year, but then they find out it's not really that bad," he said he was told. "Actually, the older kids tend to look out for the younger kids."
The committee has a total of 49 participants, with about 25 consistently taking part in its meetings, he said. It includes seven students; 13 parents, one of whom is school board member Lisa Walters; 20 district staff members; and nine administrators.
Comments and feedback from the public may be emailed to sleepandschoolsstarttime@pennridge.org.
"We surveyed the community and got initial feedback. We had a great response to that," Rybarczyk said.
In addition to that, students did the Teen Sleep Habits survey, he said.
"It's a great survey. It's a long survey, but you get a lot of good data out of it. We did," Rybarczyk said.
The committee expects to bring an initial recommendation to the board by January, with a final recommendation coming in February or March, he said.
"I'll go towards the March side, only because of the time it's taking to collect the information," he said.
Changing the time school starts helps, but other changes also have to be made, such as the students not sleeping with their phone next to them and packing lunches and doing other preparation for the coming day the night before allowing the students to sleep a little longer in the morning, he said.
"There's more to it than just moving the school start time," Rybarczyk said. "It's important that we are going to have to reinforce that message as we move forward."