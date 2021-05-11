EAST ROCKHILL — Championship tennis tournaments can't currently be held at Pennridge High School, but starting next year, it could happen.
Winning bids of $919,161 from Semmel Excavating for sitework and $82,500 from BSI Electrical Contractors for electric work to redo the existing tennis courts and add another one, bringing the total to seven, were approved at the May 10 Pennridge School Board meeting.
The additional court is significant because it means post-season competitions could be held on the courts, Superintendent David Bolton said.
"If any of our teams were to qualify for the post season we could now hold it here because you need to have a minimum of seven courts," he said.
The courts are expected to be ready by mid-August when the tennis season begins, although that depends on the weather during the construction time, he said.
Two of the tennis courts will also be used for pickleball, according to information from the May 4 Facilities Committee meeting.
In other matters at the meeting:
• Bolton said a change was being made in the mask requirements for students at recess and in physical education classes who are taking part in physical exertion activities.
"The Bucks County Department of Health now allows masks to be optional if individuals are outside during recess or during physical ed class and are involved in physical exertion," he said.
The change is similar to what already was being done for outdoor sports, he said.
There is no change to the indoor mask requirements or for students outdoors who are not engaged in activities in which there is physical exertion, he said.
Students who are outdoors and at least six feet apart can take off their masks, as was previously allowed, he said.
During public comment, two people asked that the mask requirements be completely removed.
"Masks have significant negative effects, both physically and mentally on our children," district parent Janelle Montigney said.
There is no scientific basis for wearing masks, she said.
"Masks are not sealed and the virus is smaller than the holes in the fabric so virus is circulating whether or not you're wearing one," she said.
"Do what's best for our students. They have suffered enough over the last year and a half," Montigney said.
• The board approved the $144,790,562 proposed final budget for the 2021-2022 school year. The budget keeps the real estate tax rate unchanged at 135.2555 mills for the fifth year in a row. The final vote will be in June.
• The previous week's Teacher Appreciation Week was noted.
"No matter where we are in life, a teacher influenced us and they continue to impact our lives every day," board President Bill Krause said during his president's report.
• Bolton reported on April Showers at the school, which raised $24,534 for Special Olympics Pennsylvania, a new record for a one-day high school event in the state to benefit Special Olympics.
A contest was previously announced between the Pennridge and Souderton Area school districts to see which would raise the most through April Showers activities. Between the two, more than $41,000 was raised, Bolton said.
As an incentive in the contest, the superintendents of the two school districts agreed the superintendent of the district that raised the lesser amount would wear the other district's apparel at the next school board meeting.
Souderton Area Superintendent Frank Gallagher will be wearing Pennridge green at the May Souderton Area School Board meeting, Bolton said.
• With the state lifting capacity limits at the beginning of June on attendance at public events, more people will be able to attend activities, including the scheduled June 15 high school graduation at Helman Field, Bolton said.
The limits on how many people can attend the school board meetings are being lifted, he said.
Board committee meetings will also again be opened to public attendance, he said.
"We can go back to having the community at our committee meetings, which we have not been able to have since a year ago March," Bolton said. The full board meetings are in a large instruction room at the high school. The committee meetings are in a conference room.
The meetings can also be viewed live or on tape on the district's YouTube channel.