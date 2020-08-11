PERKASIE — Students, parents and district employees have another two days to get ready for the start of classes in less than a month.
Along with approving a reopening plan that includes three options for elementary students and two for middle and high school students, the Pennridge School Board voted at a special meeting on Aug. 10 to change the start date from the previously scheduled Monday, Aug. 31 to Wednesday, Sept. 2.
The change is to give two more days for professional development and teacher preparation of instructional materials, the district said in information distributed Aug. 7 to district families.
The reopening plan includes options for a full return to five days a week in the classroom; a hybrid model with two days in class, one day of live remote learning and two days of teacher-provided on-line assignments; and full remote instruction. All three options are available for elementary school students, with only the full in-class or full remote choices for middle school and only the hybrid or full remote at the high school.
Parents of students have already made their choices during a survey previously distributed. About 80 percent of the families received their preferred option, Superintendent David Bolton said.
After reaching its 300 participant capacity, the Aug. 10 Zoom meeting was temporarily delayed and a new link started, but still limited to 300 participants. Questions and comments emailed in by persons not able to connect to the meeting were read into the record by Bolton and board members. The meeting was also being recorded and posted to YouTube, as board meetings always are, Bolton said.
During the four-and-a-half hours of committee and board meetings leading up to the vote, the board heard from parents, students and staff with questions about the plans and comments supporting either in-class or virtual learning.
Jim Valletta, president of the more than 500 member Pennridge Education Association said the professional district employees have concerns about the plans, including wanting face masks to be required worn by everyone in the schools at all times except when eating or a few other exceptions provided under the state mandate, and that student desks be at least six feet apart.
“Commonsense health precautions must be more important than using the minimum standards allowable,” Valletta said.
The PEA's concerns were raised with the board and administration, but few changes were made to the plan, he said.
“For the safety of our entire community — students, their families and all Pennridge employees — we urge the Pennridge School District to make a firm commitment to implementing robust protocols that will reduce the risk of sickness and loss of life during this pandemic,” he said. “At this moment, being Pennridge proud requires that this school board and district administration do better.”
Students and staff are required to wear a face mask in common areas, such as on buses and hallways and when entering or leaving the building, and to wear either a mask or shield when seated in a classroom in which the desks are less than six feet apart, according to district information. Masks are not required when eating or when seated in class if the desks are at least six feet apart.
The goal is to have the desks be six feet apart, but there will be some cases in which the desks will instead be four-and-a-half or five feet apart, Bolton said.
Bucks County Department of Health Director Dr. David Damsker said the bare minimum distance between the desks should be three feet.
“The six foot is the optimal goal, but three feet has a lot of scientific back-up behind it,” he said.
He also said face shields prevent the spread of droplets and are an appropriate face covering under state guidelines.
While there are tweaks that can be done to any plan, Damsker said he thinks the Pennridge one is a good one.
Returning to the classrooms now is totally different from when the school buildings were closed in March, he said.
Sanitation and health protections not in place then are now being used, he said.
“They're all washing their hands. They're all wearing masks. The teachers are paying attention to what they touch,” Damsker said.
“There may be different opinions on how things should progress, but please know that we are doing what we think is best and nobody is making a decision feeling like they are in any way jeopardizing or not caring about the health and safety of students and staff,” board member Megan Banis-Clemens said before the vote on the plan.
It was approved in a 7-2 vote, with board members Ryan Gerhart and Katy Dolan casting the dissenting votes.
“Is virtual the best option in a vacuum? No, I don't think that, but I think given the circumstances that we are under right now, it might be the best option,” Gerhart said.
“I don't think that there is any substitute for in-person education,” Dolan said, “but I also don't think the learning environment that they're going to be in is going to be the same and I think that that is going to cause a lot of issues.”
The online teaching will be different than it was following the school closure in March, Bolton said.
“There's been lots of conversation about what things were like in the spring and we've said this over and over again that what happened in the spring was a really, really good effort that we did not see coming and so everyone obviously worked really, really hard, but we learned a lot about virtual and even hybrid education that will impact what we do in the fall,” he said.
The virtual and hybrid classes will have scheduled classes with synchronous live teaching taking place three or four days a week, he said.
Bolton also said the district will continue to monitor the plan and respond to changes in guidelines.
Information about the plans is available on the district website.
In the information distributed Aug. 7, the district said the hybrid could not be offered in the middle schools because of student numbers and staffing resources.
There are many reasons the full return to classrooms could not be offered at the high school, the information said.
“The high school is our largest building and is the building where student movement is the most difficult to manage. Unlike the other two levels, student's classes are not limited to primarily one section of the building,” the information said. “Under the hybrid model, about 44% of students will be in the high school on any given day.”