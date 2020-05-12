PENNRIDGE — Taxes aren't going up for the 2020-2021 school year budget and plans are in the works to make sure this year's graduates will get plenty of recognition even though school buildings have been closed since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Those were some of the highlights of the Pennridge School Board's June 11 meeting, held as a teleconference.
Students, administrators, teachers, support staff and parents have been meeting to set up the plans for year-end activities involving students in all grades, Superintendent David Bolton said.
“Rightly so, our greatest efforts have been with the class of 2020. They are an amazing group of young men and women who deserve to be celebrated well,” Bolton said before Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Schools Kathleen Scheid outlined some of the plans.
“This Friday, May 15, the Pennridge graduate lawn signs will be here,” Scheid said.
“They will be delivered with caps and gowns to all of our graduates' homes,” she said. “We have over 90 staff volunteers to make those deliveries, so we're very excited about that.”
Digital spotlights highlighting the seniors were also scheduled to begin May 15, she said.
“They're really nice. They have pictures of the students with quotes and such, and they will be appearing on Facebook and Instagram and I think we're doing 20 for 20 days,” she said.
The spotlight presentations will be led by Kallie Cooper, the district's public relations coordinator, Scheid said.
The Senior Awards Dinner will be May 28, she said.
“We have eight local restaurants who are donating the dinners to our top 10 percent seniors,” Scheid said. Landis Markets is donating the cake, she said.
Volunteers wearing Pennridge gear will deliver the meals to the students homes, she said.
John T. Fox, a Pennridge graduate and a professor at Lehigh University's College of Engineering, will be the speaker over video, she said. Teacher Melissa O’Brien and school board member Joan Cullen are organizing the event, Scheid said.
On June 8 and 9, the seniors will be dropping off their laptop computers and books at the school and picking up yearbooks and other things, she said. The plans include having a band playing at the school, student art work on display, banners, and teachers and administrators cheering on the students, she said.
The senior class is hoping to have its prom in August at the high school, she said.
Another meeting to discuss graduation plans, and possibly finalize the plans, was being held May 12, the day following the board meeting, she said.
“We have a lot going on and we are really excited about it,” Scheid said.
The year-end activities won't be what was initially expected, she said, “but it's going to be really fantastic.”
“It has been neat to watch the students interact with what are the expected traditions for the end of the senior year and for them to find neat ways to either replicate or edit those specially for them this year,” Bolton said.
The board had previously said there would not be a tax increase this year. That was reiterated in the May 11 vote officially presenting the proposed final budget.
The $143,812,026 of revenue and expenses in the proposed budget is about a 1.62 percent increase over this year's budget, Business Administrator Sean Daubert said.
With an uncertain economic outlook, there are plans to defer some of the spending if that becomes necessary, he said.
“As we move through the year, we will carefully watch expenditures and revenues, and we will make adjustments,” Daubert said.
The proposed budget also includes cuts from earlier versions.
The cuts and deferments are in areas that do not impact student learning, Bolton said.
“All of the line items that are directly related to teaching and learning have been untouched,” he said.
The final vote on the budget will be June 15, Daubert said.
This will be the fourth year in a row with no tax increase and the second in a row in which the tax stayed the same without taking money from the district fund balance, Bolton said.
The tax rate remains at 135.2555 mills, Finance Committee Chair Megan Banis-Clemens said. Each mill equals $1 of tax per $1,000 of assessed property value.
In another matter at the meeting, the board approved prices for school lunches and breakfasts for the 2020-2021 school year.
Elementary school lunches will be $2.60; breakfast will be $1.50. Middle school and high school lunches will be $3.10. Middle school breakfasts will be $1.75.