EAST ROCKHILL — The district's Health & Safety Plan for the Aug. 30 start of the school year wasn't on the agenda at the Aug. 23 Pennridge School Board meeting, but several of the crowd of people making public comments were there to thank the district for making masks optional.
There were also some who said they would prefer that masks be required, particularly for elementary students, who cannot yet be vaccinated.
The board approved the Health & Safety Plan, including that masks are optional for all students and staff, in June. At the time, the Bucks County Department of Health was recommending the same thing. With COVID-19 cases increasing in recent weeks, the Department of Health changed its recommendation in mid-August, saying it now recommends that masks be required in schools.
On Aug. 20, Pennridge posted on its website and social media that the board reviewed local case counts and hospital data, along with the recommendations from Bucks County Department of Health, Pennridge administration and Pennsylvania Department of Education, and did not intend to make changes to the plan at this time.
"The Board believes that — as currently drafted — the Health and Safety Plan provides the best framework for a return to school," the posting said.
The board will continue to monitor the situation, the posting said.
With a large crowd on hand for the almost four-and-a-half-hour meeting, persons making public comments were limited to two minutes instead of the normal three minutes, but each of the two public comment periods was allowed to run for over the normal one-hour cut-off.
"We have had 73 different speakers, so shortening the time allowed everybody to speak and I appreciate everybody being patient and kind during this time," board President Bill Krause said as the meeting came to an end shortly before 11:30 p.m.
In addition to those at the meeting in the high school, there were more than 2,600 online views, the district's YouTube livestream and recording of the meeting showed the next morning.
DEI Initiative
The other hot topic of the night was the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Initiative, following in the footsteps of comments at previous meetings, including the board's Aug. 2 Curriculum Committee meeting. Critics say the DEI initiatives are divisive and one-sided and were started without involvement by most of the public.
At the beginning of the Aug. 23 meeting, Krause thanked the members of the existing DEI group for their work over the past year.
"They've worked hard and their commitment to bring different voices into the discussion has been helpful. However, through no fault of those members, it has become increasingly clear to me that we have made some missteps and as a result, there's been confusion and lack of buy-in," Krause said. "This was the board's failure to provide the right level of initial guidance in order to fulfill our district's mission statement. We need to fix this."
A new ad hoc committee will be formed with board member David Reiss chairing it and including board members Megan Banis-Clemens and Joan Cullen, along with 12 to 15 community members, Krause said.
Each of the three board members is being asked to recommend community members for the committee, he said.
"This committee will operate as any other committee with regular meetings open to the public and report to the full board with recommendations to be voted on by the full board," Krause said.
Public comments included Dan O'Brien, Bucks County coordinator for Children First (formerly known as PCCY, Public Citizens for Children & Youth), who said a report by that organization of suburban school districts showed Pennridge students of color had lower scores on reading and math tests and less access to advanced classes.
"We need to uplift all of our students and as a community, if we do that we will be better," he said.
Resident Andrea Tamburri listed examples of "culturally responsive teaching," including white privilege, in materials listed for district curriculum.
"The district could easily and with my support educate students adding more culturally diverse material, but not with the current premise that our society is racist and not inclusive," she said. "It's a lie and it harms everyone."
The meeting also included approval of the curriculum for 21 high school classes. Concerns about some of the content in materials for the classes were raised at the Aug. 2 meeting, with additional comments made Aug. 23.
Superintendent David Bolton said district staff had reviewed the comments received and some changes were made to the list of curriculum materials. There will also be additional reviews, he said.
Resident Archie Knight said books written by persons of color that were removed from the list of options for students to read left the students with fewer choices.
"If you whitewash the education, it's a disservice to all of us," he said.
"Let's not talk past each other. Let's not make it a political event, but let's engage each other," he said. "Let's get to a point where we raise our kids based on love."
With the new committee being formed, board member Joan Cullen said the existing DEI activities should be halted.
"If you have a steering committee, it creates something anew and it's not a continuation of what we had before," she said.
Reiss added that DEI content on district-controlled websites should be reviewed and possibly removed or replaced.
Banis-Clemens said the issues were already being addressed.
"I feel like we're making a motion to do exactly what the administration's already said they were going to do," she said.
"Yes, Dr. Bolton has said that he wants to get more people involved, but my point is you would be getting people involved in something that's already in progress, that has already made decisions that may or may not be things that the Pennridge community needs or wants," Cullen said. "We really need to start fresh and allow everyone to be in the conversation from the beginning like we've done with so many other things."
"This is obviously a controversial thing we're going through and I think it's important that we get buy-in from all of the community, as many as we can," board member Ronald Wurz said. "Taking a pause doesn't mean stopping it forever. It's getting it started so that we can get the buy-in from both sides of the community so we can make this thing happen."
Reiss compared it to a computer crash.
"Just reboot. Just go back. That's all, but you have a conversation. You rebuild it," he said.
Board member Lisa Walters said the good things done by DEI shouldn't be erased.
"I don't understand why we can't build from where we are today and just go forward," she said.
Following a 25-minute executive session with solicitor Michael Martin, the board returned to the meeting for its vote.
Krause said he wants the new committee up and running as soon as possible.
"This is start the committee. Get to work tomorrow," he said.
The motion was passed in a 6-1 vote with Walters casting the lone dissent and board members Ryan Gerhart and Katy Dolan absent.
"I just feel like this is for optics, quite frankly," Walters said. "The administration has made a recommendation. They have taken necessary steps and this just, to me, feels like a show to appease a portion of the community and it's not going to do anything to unify or help us build or work together."
Cullen said the motion was not optics.
"What we want to do is restart, gather everyone together immediately — let's do it right now — and have people start from the beginning and say what is it we want to accomplish," she said.