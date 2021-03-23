EAST ROCKHILL — It's not yet known where Pennridge High School's graduation will take place this year, but it will be in-person.
Plans are being made to have the in-person graduation ceremonies at either Lehigh University's Stabler Arena in Bethlehem or at the high school's Helman Field stadium, Superintendent David Bolton said at the March 22 Pennridge School Board meeting.
The meeting included board approval of a revised 2020-2021 school year calendar, setting graduation on Tuesday, June 15. The final day of school will be June 11.
"We're going to continue to monitor the situation and we're going to maximize the number of people who can attend with our graduates," Bolton said. "They and their families deserve that."
The graduation ceremony will also be live-streamed, he said.
Last year's graduation ceremonies were held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with additional celebrations including a fireworks display at the school following the posting of the graduation video.
This year's spring musical "Disney's Beauty and the Beast" will be performed at the high school at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, April 8, 9 and 10, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 11.
In-person or live-stream tickets are available at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/46238.
The meeting also included board member Sherry Thompson announcing that she is moving out of the district and resigning from the board.
Thompson, who was appointed to the board in 2018 and elected in 2019 to a four-year term, said the district has made changes and growth both educationally and fiscally in her time in office.
"I am very concerned about some comments made by members of the public recently and over the summer that have suggested that the school board itself and the members on it were not sufficiently diverse," she said.
The persons on the board are all either elected or appointed by persons who have been elected, she said.
"You can only elect people who actually run for office," Thompson said, "so if you're looking to change what you see as diverse, well then you need to start there."
Diversity is more than appearances, though, she said.
"Diversity practice includes perspectives, experiences and opinions of others, shaped from a variety of backgrounds based on things you cannot always see, things like religion, socio-economic class, capabilities, disabilities, health needs, health triumphs, political beliefs, social background, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation, and that list can go on and on," Thompson said.
Most of what makes a group of individuals collectively diverse cannot be seen, she said.
"Diversity practice encourages collaboration where diverse perspectives are leveraged from experiences in life and values shaped or learned along the way," she said. "I will share mine."
Her life included being raised by a single mother, dependence on the welfare system, being a single mother herself, and working full-time while going to school for 11 years to earn her doctorate, she said.
"It was born out of being a survivor of abandonment, abuse and cancer. It was born out of identifying as an LGBTQ person and as a person who is a mother of a gender neutral individual who is partnered with another gender neutral individual," Thompson said. "It was born out of being a parent of an Aspergers person. It was born out of my struggle with hearing and central processing disorder, which is why I often have to be quiet in committee meetings."
People who look similar can and do have a variety of opinions, she said. Board members have the right to express their opinions outside their official capacity, she said.
Board Vice-president Joan Cullen has faced criticism for her social media postings and attendance at the Jan. 6 rally in Washington D.C. that ended in violence.
Thompson described Cullen as an "esteemed colleague."
"She has served the students and this community faithfully and she has personally embraced me and my diverse background," Thompson said. "I trust her implicitly. Despite the constant onslaught of criticism, Mrs. Cullen remained focused on her duties and commitment to this district, its students, staff, administration and the board."
Thompson said she had recommended to other board members that Cullen be chosen as vice president and nominated her for the position and that she would have liked to nominate Cullen for president in the future.
"Unfortunately, I will not have that opportunity. Due to personal circumstances, it is necessary for me to relocate outside the school district," Thompson said.
The resignation takes place immediately, she said.