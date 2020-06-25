WEST ROCKHILL — With the interest rate on the mortgage for the Pennridge Regional Police headquarters set to more than double next year, Pennridge Regional Police Commission is looking for a better option.
The current interest rate is 2.5 percent, but that changes in June of next year, commission member Gary Volovnik said at the commission's June 24 meeting, held by teleconference.
“It's going to go to 6 percent,” Volovnik said.
Volovnik suggested having the Public Safety Committee, which includes East Rockhill Township Manager Marianne Morano, West Rockhill Township Manager Greg Lippincott and Police Chief Rodney Blake, look into possible lower rates.
“Interest rates are down right now,” he said. “It's an opportunity. Let's see what we can do.”
The board then approved a motion to have the Public Safety Committee check into it.
“You are authorized to look,” commission Chairman Jim Miller said. “Find us something cheaper.”
In other matters at the meeting:
• Sgt. Tim Maloney said there will be a Red Cross blood drive at the police station 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 16.
“I think they have a real shortage of blood right now,” Miller said. “I know there's some other organizations also doing blood drives.”
• Maloney read aloud a statement written by Blake and posted on the department's Crimewatchpa.com page and social media sites following the death of George Floyd.
“With this senseless act, we all are hoping that it will bring about positive change. Our Pennridge community has always been supportive of the police and we are fortunate to work in such a climate,” Blake wrote. “Our community policing philosophy is to be a part of the community in which we serve and we will protect everyone without prejudice.”
Other local police departments that have posted statements include the Perkasie and Hilltown ones.
“We are a community that must stand firm against hatred and fear that can rip at the fabric of our society and we must be prepared to have honest conversations to resolve our differences. I assure the residents of Hilltown Township of all races, faiths and backgrounds that the actions of a few Officers in Minneapolis do not accurately represent the values of the members of the Hilltown Township Police Department, the Bucks County law enforcement community or the law enforcement profession in general,” Hilltown Township Police Chief Christopher Engelhart wrote in his statement.
“The Perkasie Police department firmly does herein strongly commit to the application of their duties to serve, protect and defend with equal treatment to all persons and to ensure that all persons are treated with dignity and respect while ensuring that their constitutional rights are protected,” Perkasie Mayor John Hollenbach and Police Chief Robert Schurr wrote in their statement.
To read the full statements, see the police department crimewatchpa.com pages or department social media sites.