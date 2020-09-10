EAST ROCKHILL — The roots of Pennridge School District's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Initiative go back several years, Director of Pupil Services Cheri Derr said before outlining that history and planned next steps at the Sept. 8 Pennridge School Board Curriculum Committee meeting.
Recent professional development programs include presentations by Laura Lomax, of Pearl S. Buck, International; optional summer learning opportunities this year for district staff members who took part in a combined 1,244 trainings; more than 50 of the high school teachers doing a book study of “White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People To Talk About Racism” by Robin DiAngelo; and “An Introduction to Culturally Responsive Leadership” workshop for district administrators by Cherissa Gibson, of Teach for EQUITY, Derr said.
Next steps include expanding the membership of the DEI team, which currently includes 16 district staff members, she said. Invitations have been sent out to possible additional members, with eight family members and six high school students having committed to join, she said. Some community members may also be added, she said.
A community forum is planned when group gatherings again become possible, she said.
Gibson will also be returning to present another training session.
“This will be a training for all of our teaching staff in November,” Derr said.
Pennridge is also joining the Delaware Valley Consortium for Excellence and Equity, she said.
“This is a consortium that many of the school districts in our area and in surrounding counties participate in,” Derr said. “There are a lot of professional development activities. They do a student forum where we'll have some students participating, so this is also an exciting addition to our work.”
Pennridge and other districts have received calls in recent years, and particularly this year, for more diversity and inclusion. In August, two Pennridge students presented the board with an online petition signed by more than 2,500 people “to demand an immediate pledge from the Pennridge School District to overhaul and institute a curriculum dedicated to anti-racist education, and the release of a plan about how exactly the district intends to educate students about racism, and uplift and promote the work of diverse scholars, historians and activists.”
In an emailed public comment for the September meeting, resident David Bedillion said he was disappointed that the district is giving in to political pressure and rushing to adopt the initiative.
“The foundations of the diversity, equity and inclusion movement are based on some concerning ideological perspectives that at best are hotly contested in our country, let alone within our community,” he wrote.
Rather than increasing tolerance, the results are more division, he wrote.
“By pushing this initiative, Pennridge is aligning itself with a movement that openly seeks to disrupt, dismantle and radically change the foundations of our education system,” Bedillion wrote. “I will certainly stand up with our community and say there are opportunities for improvement in the Pennridge curriculum, but I cannot support changes to our educational system made through coercion and demands for overhaul, regardless of the perspective.”
Resident Shawn Ramer Hunter emailed a public comment asking the district to commit to being a safe environment for students of color.
“We have heard stories from current and former students, who do not find or did not find, Pennridge to be a safe place and I want that to be better. Students of color should see teachers that look like them. White teachers and students should be educated to understand how race and racism has shaped our community, to understand implicit bias and see how that impacts students,” he wrote. “We as a district need to move beyond saying, I'm not racist, I don't see color, I don't see race, to being trained as allies for people of color in our community so that we can acknowledge the barriers and systemic racism that our society and institutions create.”
The emails were read aloud during the meeting by Superintendent David Bolton. At previous board meetings held as a teleconference because of the restrictions against gatherings during the unique coronavirus pandemic, members of the public could comment as part of the meeting. This was the first meeting at which the public comment was required to be made by email.
At the beginning of the meeting, Bolton said the board hopes to again soon be able to return to having in-person meetings, but since that's not possible currently, other plans had to be made for live-streaming the meetings.
“Our method of utilizing public Zoom meetings up to now has created many difficulties and security concerns. Over the past few months, there have been multiple verbal interruptions, mostly by anonymous sources, and even one instance when the screen was taken over by an anonymous participant,” Bolton said.
The change increases security while also allowing everyone to see the meeting, he said. Along with being live-streamed, it is recorded and can be viewed on the district's YouTube channel.
Resident Katy Rene, in her emailed public comment, noted that district teachers are expected to both teach in-person and online.
“The board should similarly be able to adapt a hybrid technology to allow wide public comment from those who wish to contribute,” she wrote.
She said she suspects that the district will argue that in requiring the public comments to be made by email, it is doing the same thing as other school districts and municipalities do.
“To that, I say that Pennridge has shown recently that it is willing to blaze a trail, to do things differently than surrounding districts if it believes it is in the best interests of the community, so give us a choice about how we contribute to meetings, the same way you were so proud to give us a choice about how we attend school,” she wrote. “You found a way to get 7,000 students back to school during the pandemic, please let those who wish to email their comments do so, but please also find a way to allow the community to use their own voice to speak to you via public comment. More voices are better, not worse.”
Following Derr's presentation on the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Initiative, Curriculum Committee Chair Joan Cullen said she's glad to see the district is working on that and wants to continue encouraging that all perspectives be welcomed.
“It's a complex issue, it doesn't have easy answers, and we need to be respectful and mindful of the diversity of thought that goes along with this topic,” she said. “If we can have a commitment to everyone being open-minded and having open and honest discussions, I think that those will be more productive.”
Earlier this year, Cullen faced criticism for her social media postings, including a repost of one saying there is no systemic racism in America, to which she added that there is also no systemic sexism or homophobia.
“Diversity of thought is a great way of signaling that you're OK with folks continuing to spew hate speech,” resident Jorge Araneta wrote in an email read by Bolton in the second public comment period, which included emails sent during the meeting.
“You're educators of a multi-ethnic community. Let's at least pretend there's some recognition of that,” Araneta wrote.
During the meeting, Bolton also announced that the Bucks County Peace Center and Bucks County District Attorney's Office are sponsoring multiple showings of the documentary “Walking While Black” which viewers will be able to see remotely on Oct. 14.
There will also be small group discussions that night featuring representatives from the Bucks County Peace Center and local police departments, he said.
“Obviously, the discussions around diversity, equity and inclusion are not just happening within the school district and not just happening within the schools,” Bolton said.