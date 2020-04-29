PENNRIDGE — On March 9, Pennridge School Board members were given a presentation about the proposed 2020-2021 budget.
“By the end of that week, the school district was closed and education as we know it changed drastically. Also changing rapidly are the assumptions from which we are building the '20-'21 budget,” Sean Daubert, the district's business administrator, said at the board's April 27 meeting, held by teleconference.
“In simple terms, we had to hit the restart button,” Daubert said.
The stay-at-home orders in the battle against the coronavirus are having a drastic impact on the local, state and national economies, he said.
“The country is now in recession and tens of millions of Americans have filed for unemployment. This sad reality is not lost on Bucks County and Pennridge. From March first through April 21st, 53,511 people in Bucks County filed for unemployment. In that same timespan, 3,779 people living within the Pennridge School District boundaries filed for unemployment,” he said.
Seventy-five percent of the district's revenue comes from local sources, he said.
“The sudden and drastic, dramatic increase in unemployment coupled with a potentially protracted stay-at-home order could have devastating effects on the district's finances,” Daubert said. “The district has begun to witness this impact on current year local revenue collections. Collections of earned income tax, local services tax, real estate transfer taxes and delinquent taxes for '19-'20 are already being negatively impacted.”
He said he is now predicting the district's revenues for the current school year will be $800,000 to $900,000 below budget.
About $2.6 million of reductions have already been made from what was the district's initial expense total for next year's proposed budget, he said. The district will continue to work on it, with an update coming at the Finance Committee's May 5 meeting, he said.
Under state law, the district must approve a final budget for the 2020-2021 school year by the end of June. The new budget year begins July 1.
District officials have previously said there will not be a tax increase this year. Board President William Krause repeated that in his President's Report at the April meeting.
“We fully recognize the stresses that many of our friends and neighbors are feeling. Some are not working or have realized reductions in income,” he said. “This board and the administration are committed to a zero percent tax increase for the 2020-'21 budget cycle and will not balance this budget on the backs of our taxpayers.”
The district may have to take money from its fund balance, which he would prefer not to do, in order to balance the budget without a tax increase, he said.
Even though the schools are closed, there are few savings on district costs this year, he said. The school meals program will lose money this school year, he said. Employee salaries and benefits costs will increase about $2.1 million in next year's budget and retirement fund payments will increase about $1.35 million, he said.
Krause said he went on vacation in early March and “returned a week later to a very different world.”
“Nobody could have predicted a pandemic of this nature. Never in my wildest dreams did I envision a day where myself and my neighbors would all be quarantined to our homes, schools would be closed, social distancing is a term we would all become familiar with, masks would be required to go to the grocery store, zoom bombing would be a new term in my vocabulary, many of my friends and neighbors would be unemployed because of the pandemic,” he said.
Despite all that, he feels blessed, he said.
“I am proud of our students who awoke to a new reality of virtual classrooms and have embraced this new way of going to school. I am proud of parents, grandparents, guardians and caretakers who encourage and support their children. They have rearranged their homes to create learning spaces while also in many cases working from home themselves,” Krause said.
“I am proud of all the support staff, of all that they have done to ensure meals are prepared and delivered, schools are cleaned and disinfected, students and parents are supported in ways I can't even imagine. I'm proud of all of our educators, who through their actions have engaged with their students, developed new pathways of learning and delivering educational content, stayed in touch with students and parents, and have shown they truly care about their students,” he said. “I am proud of [Superintendent] Dr. [David] Bolton, his administration, building principals, department heads, for their leadership, planning, support, drive, guidance and tireless efforts to ensure the students needs and well-being that remain at the forefront of their efforts. Lastly, I am proud of this board and previous boards for many reasons, including having the vision to support a technology program that positioned the district well for an event of this nature, allowing the district to quickly pivot to virtual classrooms, with only minor glitches.”
In his Superintendent's Report, Bolton thanked district students and families for their response.
“It has been a difficult transition for some families as they figured out how to work from home, manage their families, manage their finances, and support children who are now learning at home. Instead of complaining, our community has routinely reached out to thank our teachers and to see what they can do to help others,” he said.
He also thanked the district staff and administration.
“There's no playbook for this and our staff has learned quickly new technology tools and curriculum resources while maintaining their primary focus, which is the care of students and their families,” Bolton said.