EAST ROCKHILL — The Pennridge School District's bond credit rating has been upgraded to Aa1, the school board learned this week, and that's like money in the bank.
"Rating upgrades are not handed out willy-nilly, so you should all feel very proud, especially at Aa1. That's one notch below the best, so hats off," Tim Care, of PNC Capital Markets, said at the Oct. 13 Pennridge School Board meeting.
Care also updated the district on plans to refinance $40 million of existing bonds.
He began by showing a graph of interest rates for municipal markets over the past 10 years.
"As you can see, it's all over the place, but in general, it's falling, which is good," Care said. "That's why we're here tonight. We're gonna replace high rates with low rates."
The refinancing is expected to save the district between $1.9 and $2 million, he said.
The bond pricing date is scheduled for Oct. 29, but could be changed to earlier or later, depending on the market and in view of the possibility of volatility around Election Day, he said.
The date also depends on when other bonds are going to market, he said.
"The trick is kind of balancing it with what else is in the market. We don't want to be fighting other deals," Care said. "We definitely don't want to fight another issue, so we want all eyes on us, basically."
The special board meeting on Oct. 13 included passage of the parameters for the bond refinancing.
Most of the savings from the refinancing will come in the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 school years, Sean Daubert, Pennridge's business administrator, wrote in answer to emailed questions for this article. Debt service payments for the refinancing will run through the 2028-2029 school year, he wrote.
The district's current total long-term debt is $83 million of principal and interest, he wrote.
During the Finance Committee meeting following the special board meeting, the board said it will not raise taxes by more than the state's Act 1 limit of 3 percent for the 2021-2022 school year. In doing so, the district is also agreeing not to ask the state for any of the allowed exceptions to the cap.
There has been no tax increase in the district the past four years.
The numbers used in setting the state cap are based on the previous year, so the cap is expected to decrease next year because of the pandemic-related loss of wages, Daubert said.
"We might not be hit as hard as the rest of the state, but we're gonna feel that in the Act 1 index," he said.
At the committee meeting, it was decided to have the Act 1 budget motion to notify the state the district will not increase taxes more than 3 percent voted on at the board's Oct. 26 meeting.
"That doesn't technically need to be approved until January, but there's probably no reason not to" do it at the upcoming meeting, Superintendent David Bolton said.
The district has made its Act 1 decision and notified the state of it during the fall of the year for the past few years, Daubert said.