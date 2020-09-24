WEST ROCKHILL — The numbers are in for Pennridge Regional Police Department's 2021 budget.
Preliminary approval for the $2,340,951 of income and expenses was given at the Pennridge Regional Police Commission's Sept. 23 meeting.
"I think we're doing a good job at curbing our costs knowing there's uncertainty in the future here," Police Chief Rodney Blake said in a telephone interview the following day.
Expenses include $79,000 for part-time officers wages and $887,000 for full-time officer wages; $115,143 for pension funding; and $351,425 for health insurance. The wages increase 3.5 percent under the terms of a five-year-contract, for which the officers will be in the third year next year, Blake said. One of the biggest cost increases is for the pension funding, which this year was $71,040, he said. The health insurance costs increase by about $5,800, he said. Other expenses in the budget include purchasing a new police car.
Most of the department's income is from the two towns it covers, with the budget showing $1,093,089 from West Rockhill and $931,150 from East Rockhill. That would be a $75,000 increase in the amount the towns pay, East Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors Chairman Dave Nyman said at the commission meeting.
To help offset that, Nyman proposed moving $50,000 from department capital reserves, leaving a $25,000 increase.
"It's just been a difficult year revenue-wise for all townships," Nyman said. "Reduce the burden as much as we can."
Taking $50,000 from the capital reserves fund would still leave $100,000 in that fund, he said.
"It's not that we don't have sufficient money back-up," he said.
The transfer was unanimously approved by the board.
Along with the amount paid by the two towns for police services, each also pays $76,581 for a loan taken out when the police station on Ridge Road was built.
Next year's budget is $84,673 more than this year's $2,256,278, Blake said. It calculates out to a 3.7 percent increase.
In other department news, Both Blake and Daryl Lewis, the department's detective, will be retiring next year. Blake's retirement date is set for May 7 and Lewis' on Jan. 22.