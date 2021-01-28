WEST ROCKHILL — Calls for service in every category were down last year, Chief Rodney Blake told the Pennridge Regional Police Commission at its Jan. 27 meeting.
"We're approximately 1,000 calls down from 2019," he said. "We're 127 accidents down from 2019, 98 offenses down from 2019 and 70 criminal charges down from 2019."
The Public Safety Committee will discuss the numbers more fully and he will report back to the commission, Blake said.
The Public Safety Committee includes the chief and the managers of East Rockhill and West Rockhill, the two towns served by Pennridge Regional Police.
In May of 2020, Blake told the commission that traffic accidents were less than usual during April. At the time, Sgt. Tim Maloney said the decrease could be because there was less traffic on the road with people driving less because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jim Miller, chairman of the commission and a West Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors member, said at the Jan. 27 commission meeting that the township had also received the year end numbers from fire departments.
"Their incidences in West Rockhill were also way down. I was surprised how much they came down," Miller said.
He said he was not sure of why the decrease happened.