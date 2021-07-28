WEST ROCKHILL — With only one sergeant on the Pennridge Regional Police Department, Sgt. Timothy Maloney's job includes supervising 12 officers.
That's too many, Chief Paul Dickinson said while proposing at the Pennridge Regional Police Commission's July 28 meeting that a second sergeant's position be added.
Under the current set up, officers feel they don't get the individual supervision needed, Dickinson said.
Maloney does a lot of work at home on his own time, but communication with the officers is more difficult with only one sergeant, Dickinson said.
"He's not here when they're here. He can't correct their problems, some of their issues, or even answer some of their questions when he's not working," Dickinson said.
He said he is proposing having two sergeants, each of whom would supervise a platoon of four full-time and one part-time officers.
"They have the ability to then work with the officers on an individual basis," he said.
Commission member and East Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors member David Nyman said he thinks adding the second sergeant's position would be an improvement.
"Just having someone more available, not that Tim isn't, but it just does increase the quality of the whole operation," Nyman said.
The proposal will be discussed more fully in connection with next year's budget.
In other matters at the meeting:
• Dickinson announced that Russell Closs III, who was a part-time officer with the department since March, became full-time as of July 25.
Closs is a Souderton Area High School graduate and has a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from California University of Pennsylvania, the chief said.
"The interesting thing about Russ is that his path to law enforcement was a little different than most officers," Dickinson said.
Closs was a park ranger in Montgomery County and worked for the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources at Nockamixon State Park, along with having been a park ranger for a short time in Maine, Dickinson said.
Closs was chosen from over 35 applicants for the full-time position, he said.
"Each interview that Russ went through for the full-time position, he excelled the previous interview," Dickinson said. Closs also completed a three-month field training program since starting the part-time position with Pennridge Regional, he said.
Closs and his wife, who have two children, live in Perkasie, Dickinson said.
"I appreciate the opportunity," Closs said. "I look forward to staying here in Pennridge and finishing out my career."
"Welcome. We look forward to having you with us," Nyman said.
Commission Chairman and West Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors member Jim Miller said he was at an event that police officers including Closs had attended and heard people mentioning Closs.
"They talked about how wonderful you were, speaking with everyone there and you answered every question for them," Miller told Closs.
Commission member and West Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors member David Collingwood said he had attended Closs' last interview for the full-time job.
"I thought you just nailed it," he said.
With Closs' move to full-time, the department has 10 full-time and three part-time officers, Dickinson said. Pennridge Regional covers East Rockhill and West Rockhill.
• Recognition letters for work done by two officers were recently received, Dickinson said.
One was from Richland Township Police for Ofc. Nathan Alcott's assistance in a homicide investigation.
The other was from Barre, Mass. for Ofc. Donald Bartholomew's response to a traffic accident in the Pennridge Regional coverage area in which a Massachusetts' police chief's wife and grandson were involved.