WEST ROCKHILL — Two Pennridge Regional Police officers who were the first responding officers to a double homicide last year at a West Rockhill campground have received commendations for their actions.
Officers Pedro Ruiz and Nick Windfelder were presented with the commendations at the February 26 Pennridge Regional Police Commission meeting.
Miles Jones, 41, of Philadelphia, is charged with fatally shooting Eric Braxton, 41, and Arthur Hill, 46, both of Philadelphia, about 2 a.m. Oct. 19 at the Homestead Campground on Allentown Road in West Rockhill. All three were part of a group of family and friends at the campground; the shootings happened after Braxton and Hill tried to intervene following an argument between Jones and his girlfriend, investigators said.
Ruiz and Windfelder, who had been told someone was shot and that the perpetrator had fled, entered the campgrounds and coordinated other responding emergency personnel, Police Chief Rodney Blake said in the commendation.
"After your arrival, you quickly apprehended the alleged perpetrator and secured the firearm used in the homicide," Blake said. "After making the scene safe, you were instrumental in the investigation of this incident."
That included locating evidence and interviewing witnesses, he said.
"Your courage, knowledge and professional demeanor, as well as your investigative skills and actions demonstrated your professionalism and dedication to this community," Blake said.
Online court information shows charges against Jones including homicide and recklessly endangering another person were held for court following a Feb. 4 preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Lisa Gaier, Richland Township. He remains in Bucks County Prison without bail. Trial is scheduled for June 17.