WEST ROCKHILL — The number of traffic accidents in the Rockhills is down, at least temporarily.
Pennridge Regional Police Department handled only 11 crashes in April, Chief Rodney Blake said in his monthly report at the May 27 Pennridge Regional Police Commission meeting, held by teleconference.
Of those 11, five were in East Rockhill and six in West Rockhill, Blake said.
The department generally handles about 25 to 30 crashes per month, Sgt. Tim Maloney said in a telephone interview the following day.
“Eleven's very low,” he said.
“The only thing I can correlate it to is the fact that there isn't as much traffic on the road because of the whole COVID-19 shutdown,” he said. “You obviously don't have as many people driving.”
With less traffic on the roads, there's less potential for traffic accidents, he said.
With a few days left in May, the number of crashes for the month was not yet in, but would likely again be lower than average, he said.
In another matter at the meeting, Blake, as he has the past few months, noted the lower than average overtime payments.
“That total overtime was $125.96,” he said, telling the commission members not to get used to the low figure.
“That's because vacations were cancelled and court has been cancelled,” he said.
Blake said he expects the overtime hours to increase over the next few months as the virus-related postponements end.