WEST ROCKHILL — National Prescription Drug Take Back Day was Saturday, Oct. 24.
In the Pennridge Regional Police coverage area, there were two drop off sites — at Grand View Hospital and at the department's headquarters on Ridge Road.
"The event was quite successful," Pennridge Regional Chief Rodney Blake said at the Oct. 28 Pennridge Regional Police Commission meeting.
The department received 57 pounds of items dropped off that day, along with having had another 296 pounds placed in the department's permanent drop-box since the last take back day, he said.
"I expected it to be a quiet day due to Covid, but, I guess," Blake said, "people were storing these medicines up and they decided to get out here. It was quite busy."
This year's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day was a "Drive Up and Drop In" collection, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said on its crimewatchpa.com page.
"Bucks County surpassed previous collections totals by over 3,356 lbs., breaking previous records," the posting said.
"Collection totals exceeded 14,362 lbs., bringing Bucks County to a total-to-date of 152,697 lbs. since 2010 when collections began in the county. Law enforcement officers collected unneeded or expired over-the-counter, prescription medication and vaping products for safe disposal at 46 sites throughout the county," the DA's Office said. "All medications collected are incinerated outside of the county in a process that is overseen from start to finish by law enforcement."
There are 44 permanent drop off sites in police stations and hospitals in Bucks County, the DA's Office said.
"In most locations, all medications are accepted, including pills, capsules, ointments, liquids, nasal sprays, inhalers, and pet medications. Needles and illicit drugs are not accepted," the DA's posting said. "It is also important to follow safe practices with all medications to prevent accidents and save lives. These include storing medications properly; taking medications only as prescribed; and disposing of both prescribed and over-the-counter medications by participating in biannual collection events or using a drop box located near you."