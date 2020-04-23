WEST ROCKHILL – Department operations are continuing under different procedures during the coronavirus, Pennridge Regional Police Department Chief Rodney Blake said at the April 22 Pennridge Regional Police Commission meeting.
“We do have procedures in place to continue to investigate crimes at a safe distance when applicable,” he said.
That includes doing more by phone, he said.
The commission meeting for the department, which covers West Rockhill and East Rockhill, was held by audio/visual phone conference.
Overtime costs are currently down, Blake said while giving the department's financial report for the month of March.
“One of the reasons for that is all cases for court have been continued until summer,” he said, “so we will see a spike for summer for court overtime.”
In another virus-related matter, the department has posted the following to its crimewatchpa.com page, alerting residents to be on the watch for COVID-19 scams:
“During the COVID-19 Pandemic, many criminals are seeking ways to prey on the innocent and naive. Many of them have established fake emails, websites, charities, and products in an attempt to scam people out of money.
- 1. When viewing your email, don’t click on anything you DON’T know. Watch for CDC emails. The CDC doesn’t send emails so if you get one, it is a scam
- 2. Ignore online offers for vaccinations. The media will let us know when there is a REAL vaccination.
- 3. ALL donations you wish to send should be checked. Look at their website, call them, and send the donation there.
- 4. Be alert to Investment opportunities. False claims about the CARES Act.
"You should NEVER have to send money to get money.”
The post also includes agencies to contact for questions or concerns, including Fraudsupport.org, IC3.gov, the COVID-19 Fraud Alert Phone at 866-720-5721, disaster@leo.gov, or Pennridge Regional Police Department at 215-257-5104.