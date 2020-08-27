WEST ROCKHILL — Changes made to next year's proposed budget by Pennridge Regional Police Commission members in July have been added in, Police Chief Rodney Blake said at the board's August 26 meeting, held as a teleconference.
With the changes, the cost to the two towns covered by the department increase 2.2 percent, but that won't necessarily be the bottom line, he said.
This year's budget numbers are looking favorable, he said.
“I can't see why there wouldn't be any leftover funds like there were last year that maybe offset those increases,” Blake said.
When this year's $2.25 million budget was approved in October of last year, Blake said any increase in the payments from the two towns — East Rockhill and West Rockhill — would come from department reserve funds, not the towns.
A final decision will be made on the proposed budget at the board's September meeting so the two townships know how much the police costs are and can prepare the township budgets for next year, the board decided.
In another matter at the meeting, Blake read aloud a thank you letter regarding Officer Brian Lehman. The letter was sent by a resident who, with his wife, was involved in a traffic accident in July to which Lehman responded, Blake said.
“In a short period of time, he had everyone at ease, got the facts and acted in a very professional manner,” the letter writer wrote.