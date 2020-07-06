PERKASIE — School Board Vice President and Curriculum Committee Chair Joan Cullen, whose social media posts have led to controversy and calls for her to resign, will continue in her leadership roles.
A motion made at the board's June 29 meeting to have her removed from the vice presidency and committee chair positions was defeated in a 5-3 vote.
Public comment at the June 15 and 29 board meetings, each of which was held by teleconference because of the coronavirus social distancing guidelines, was dominated by comments critical of and in support of the board member who was the top vote getter in last year's election for five seats on the board.
At the center of the debate is her retweeting a July 2019 tweet that included, “There is no systemic racism in America.”
“I'll add to this. There's also no systemic sexism, homophobia, etc. Those who try to convince you you're being held back by someone else DO NOT have your best interests in mind. They NEED you to be a victim so they can control you. Break free! The only one holding you back is u,” Cullen tweeted.
At the June 29 meeting, board President William Krause said all the board members swear to protect, support and obey the United States and Pennsylvania Constitutions.
“As board members, we do not surrender our constitutional rights as citizens,” he said.
He said he respects everyone's first amendment right to freedom of speech and that individual board members have divergent views about many topics, which allows for healthy debate.
“We don't always agree, and we are better and stronger as a district when we carefully listen to one another and work towards consensus and decide together what is best for the district,” Krause said.
In order for any society to function well and fairly, a diversity of thought must be welcomed, Cullen said. Persons going against the mainstream narrative, however, have been denigrated and ridiculed, she said.
“How can anyone credibly claim to welcome open discourse when one point of view is to be declared flat out wrong and eliminated before any conversation is had?” she said. “I don't expect any person to agree with 100 percent of anything anyone presents, however, as a resident of this community, a parent, a school board member and a former educator, I will insist that every perspective be shared without fear of punishment so our students can think critically and form their own opinions rather than merely absorb and regurgitate a predetermined conclusion.”
She said she was also providing materials to be added to the meeting record showing agreement with her perspective by well-educated and respected individuals.
“I don't present this information because I presume to speak for anyone,” she said. “I present it so it can speak for itself.”
Board member Lisa Walters said each of the board members is an individual and responsible for their own actions.
“As a team, sometimes we agree on an issue and sometimes we don't agree, but we have always respected each other's input, vote and then move on,” she said.
“It's become very obvious to me that the social media pages targeting the school board do not exist because they actually care about improving the school district,” Walters said. “They exist only to attack individuals that the administration of those pages simply do not like. It's dirty politics, plain and simple, and I'm tired of it.”
She also said it's difficult to sum up a person's thoughts, opinions, knowledge and experience in a few lines on social media.
“Like all of us, she has opinions and I fully believe she has a first amendment right to express those opinions. However, I also feel you have a responsibility to express those opinions in a more inclusive manner when holding a leadership role,” Walters said of Cullen.
She said she doesn't think Cullen should resign from the board, but does think Cullen should step down from the board vice-presidency.
Board member Sherry Thompson said being a school board director does not strip the person of their constitutional rights.
“I think that every citizen has the right to speak on matters of public concern. Conversely, I think that people have the right to criticize a speaker's viewpoint,” she said.
Cullen has always put the school district, staff and students first, Thompson said.
“I understand that there are members of the community that wish this board to exact a price and a punishment for the individual viewpoint of Mrs. Joan Cullen that she expressed outside of her official capacity a year ago,” Thompson said. “If this reflexive impulse to punish Mrs. Cullen were permitted, then it would inevitably and ultimately result in policy formation on individual self-expression for board members, employees and students. Policies that monitor, review, examine and penalize expressions of thought would directly undermine all of our constitutional rights.”
Board member Ryan Gerhart said he is committed to inclusion and equality in the district and thinks progress begins with communication, discussion and education.
“I will always stand firm in my belief that hate, racism and violence simply have no place in Pennridge and I will work with anyone, regardless of their viewpoints, in order to move this district in a positive direction,” he said.
The full comments by each of the eight board members present at the meeting (board member Katy Dolan was absent) can be viewed on the meeting video posted by the school district on its YouTube channel.
During the new business portion of the meeting, Gerhart made the motion to have Cullen removed as vice president and curriculum chair.
It has become apparent to him that many in the community are losing faith in the board as it is currently organized, he said.
“I think we're all in agreement that this is not a first amendment issue, and for me, it's not. For me, it's accountability and the way we respond to criticism and other viewpoints. All of us have been called upon to listen to the concerns being expressed in our community, be objective and find the best way for us to move forward,” Gerhart said. “We all must be held accountable for our actions and when our objectivity is compromised, whether implicit or intentional, we must call for change.”
Public comment included speakers who said they knew of or had personally experienced racism or sexual assault and called for more action to prevent others from receiving similar treatment.
Focusing on Cullen's tweets is the wrong place to look, one speaker said.
“Systematic or not, it's still racism,” he said.
“I 100 percent believe that we need diversity education in the school district, particularly for the reason that we are not ethnically diverse,” a woman said.
“The Pennridge School District is a vehicle of institutional racism. It is necessary for us to acknowledge this and to work to improve and eliminate that status,” a man said.
“You can't say that posting something outside of the school board won't reflect on how you perform as a school board member. Those are your beliefs. You posted them,” another man said.
Another man said there's a difference between saying there is no systemic racism and saying there is no racism.
“We all agree there's racism and when you find it and you point it out, we should all attack it together,” he said.
“You give examples of specific acts of racism and we agree that's bad,” he said, “but systemically, where is the racism, and that's the question.”
Another speaker pointed to slavery, Jim Crow laws, the disproportionate effects of the criminal justice system on people of color and disparities in education, public health, housing and employment as examples of systemic racism.
“I'm just still unsure about how a person in this country, better yet a leader of a community and a leader of youth, can be just so ill-educated on issues that have remained present in this country for the past 401 years,” the woman said.
Another woman referred to George Floyd.
“We would never ever have to see a white man having his neck knelt on for almost nine minutes in order to believe that he was hurt unjustly, but that's what is necessary to mobilize people in this country because they're so blind to the oppression of people of color,” she said.
Another speaker said Cullen's “not the only person in this community who doesn't believe that America is systemically racist. She's far from the only person.”
The woman also said she's never seen Cullen trivialize instances of racism.
“I've seen her acknowledge every single one. I've also personally heard her speak about the injustice of Mr. George Floyd's murder. I've heard her repeatedly say that she believes every single voice in our community matters,” she said.
“Where does the madness end?” a man asked. “You're gonna remove Joan. You're gonna topple a statue. How far is it gonna go and when are we finally gonna be rid of this madness?”
Before taking the vote, board solicitor Michael Miller said the vote could remove Cullen from the vice presidency, but would only be a recommendation to remove her as committee chair because the chairs are appointed by the board president.
“It's my understanding that the curriculum chair serves more as a facilitator than as someone who actually selects curriculum,” Miller said, asking Superintendent David Bolton to give a fuller explanation.
That's correct, Bolton said.
“Just like the finance chair does not construct the budget, just like the personnel chair does not hire employees, the curriculum chair does not participate in the writing of curriculum,” he said.
District professionals do the work, with all nine of the board members then voting on it, he said.
Along with Walters, who seconded Gerhart's motion, Gerhart and Megan Banis-Clemens cast the three votes for Cullen to be removed from the leadership roles. Board members Robert Cormack, Cullen, Krause, David Reiss and Thompson voted for her to remain in those positions.
Summer activities
In another matter at the June 29 special meeting, the board approved the district's Health & Safety Plan for Summer Athletics and Activities.
That's the first of two health and safety plans required by the state as the schools begin reopening, Bolton said.
“The second plan, which would come obviously later in the summer, will be for the reopening of schools and will be specific to the plan for the first day of school,” he said.
The summer plans are for conditioning and skills training for teams, he said.
“All of the phases are focused on student and staff safety and during the phases there is an increase in conditioning, skill work and team development,” Bolton said. “On all of these phases, you'll notice that all of our summer workouts and trainings are optional and completely voluntary.”
A copy of the full plan is posted on the district's website.