PERKASIE — Plans are still being developed for how to reopen school buildings in the fall that were closed for three months at the end of the 2019-2020 school year by the coronavirus pandemic.
In the Pennridge School District, separate surveys of staff members and parents were done to help with that planning. The survey period had not yet ended when the June 15 Pennridge School Board meeting was held, but several people checking in to the meeting, held as a teleconference, voiced their views, particularly on whether face masks should be required in the schools. Several speakers also said parents should have the option of having their children attend the school building or remain at home and take classes online.
One parent said her child is starting kindergarten.
“I'm very concerned about sending her to a brand new school environment and her being met with masked faces, unnatural distancing and over-sanitization in school. I don't want that for her or for any child. I worked very hard to keep fear out of my house and to maintain a normal environment for my children. I want my child's school experience to be just as normal and fear-free,” the woman said. “That's what children need.”
“The pandemic's not over, and if your kid's not comfortable wearing a mask, I hope that there are options for them to go on virtual school,” another speaker said, “however, I would like them on my kids to be safe. The staff should wear a mask. The kids should wear a mask. The kids should wear a mask until it's safe to go to school without them.”
Another said the plans should be based on what is safest, regardless of what is preferred.
“Yes, we want to not traumatize our children, but I think we need to accept that this is a traumatizing experience for everyone in the world and we can't hide them from that,” she said. “We need to protect them. We need to protect their parents. We need to protect their teachers.”
“I don't think that anybody's gonna feel safe and secure until there's a vaccine, but I think that we need to do everything possible to make sure that we limit the possibility of transmission of this disease at our school level,” another speaker said. “I think that we need to keep everything sanitized. I think that everybody should wear masks, including the teachers, students.”
Trying to make small children wear masks is impractical and could actually result in spreading more germs, some speakers said.
“I believe that cloth masking really is a very false sense of security and a really horrible visual for our children,” one woman said. “I do not want them masked in any way, shape or form.”
“In consideration of the fact that we adults must at all times make decisions that are in the best interests of our children and their well-being, I'm asking you to do your elected duty and protect the students of Pennridge from the madness that's swept across so many feeble minds in our society,” another speaker said.
“I urge you to reject any idea of any Pennridge student of any age being forced to wear a mask against their will or against the will of their parents,” he said. “I also urge you to give teachers the freedom to choose whether or not they will wear a mask and to strongly consider how an entire school full of masked adults will improperly warp a young child's mind away from what is normal and good and healthy and instead turn that child towards fear, paranoia, anxiety and stress.”
Efforts to shelter children from the virus could actually lead to them becoming more susceptible to disease by weakening their natural immune systems, he said.
“It's critical that we keep our children as healthy and strong as possible. The way we do that is providing them with exposure to normal life,” he said, “which includes human contact, exercise, sunlight, and, of course, the occasional germs that their bodies are so robustly designed to handle.”
The district will have to be prepared for various options in the fall, Superintendent David Bolton said in his superintendent's report at the meeting.
“We all hope for a full return to face-to-face instruction that would include options for families that are not comfortable with that, but in Pennridge we will need to be prepared for any changes that might require either a blended model or full virtual instruction,” he said. “At this point, as speakers said tonight, we just have no way to know exactly what August and September will bring, let alone November and December, and we need to prepare for all of those options.”
No tax hike
In another matter at the meeting, the board approved its $143,812,026 budget for the 2020-2021 school year. The property tax rate remains at 135.2555 mills. Each mill equals $1 of tax per $1,000 of assessed property value.
This is the fourth year in a row in which property taxes have not increased and the second year in a row in which the tax stayed the same without taking money from the district fund balance.