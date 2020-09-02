Principals, teachers, and staff welcomed students back to school Sept. 2 with balloons, cheers, waves, music, costumes, and smiling eyes. Some students were welcomed in person, other virtually. Dr. David Bolton, superintendent of Pennridge School District, stated, “It is a joy to see students back in our schools, both physically and remotely, and to see our staff doing what they do best, caring for students. As we start the school year, we will work together to build a strong sense of community, and Pennridge Pride will be evident in every classroom.”
The Pennridge School District offered families three different education models this fall -- full five-day in-person learning, remote learning, and a hybrid model with two days in person and three days virtually. Over the summer, administrators, teachers, and staff prepared for 2,900 full-time students, 2,400 hybrid students, and 1,500 virtual students. The district was able to grant 70% of families their first choice of academic plan.