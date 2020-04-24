HILLTOWN — One 3D printer was enough to get Pennridge High school 11th grader Matt Genatempo started making face shields and plastic visors to help protect health care workers in the battle against the coronavirus, but that was just the beginning.
Now he's got more than one, allowing him to step up the production.
“Thanks Dad for letting me take over the basement,” he wrote in an April 24 update to his GoFundMe page that within a few days had raised more than $3,000 of what had been a $2,500 goal.
“I've ordered three more printers with the money raised to expand my production capability to provide as much as possible and get them where people need it the most,” the Hilltown resident said in an April 23 telephone interview.
The April 24 update showed Genatempo, who thanked Pennridge School District administrators for their generosity, picking up another four 3D printers the district loaned him from Pennridge Central Middle School.
Genatempo said he started making the face shields after seeing the demand for personal protective equipment to help health care workers “who are putting their life on the line every day to save us and keep us safe.”
Working by himself on his own printer, he completed and delivered two batches of equipment. The first 100 face shields went to the Bucks County Intermediate Unit in Doylestown, which distributed those to Jefferson University Hospital, Abington Hospital, Bucks County Emergency Operations Center, Doylestown Hospital and St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, Genatempo said.
The next batch had another 34 face shields going to the Bucks County Intermediate Unit, plus 50 face shields and 40 ear savers (designed to take the stress of the mask off the ear) that were delivered to Harborview Rehabilitation and Care Center in Doylestown.
Genatempo is now coordinating a group including five others aiming to make a combined 3,000 face shields.
That may not be the end, though.
“My initial goal is 3,000, but honestly, I'm planning to keep this operation running until there is no need any more in the area and anywhere I can provide to,” Genatempo said.
In a video distributed to all the Pennridge 11th graders in the weekly newsletter sent out during the school closure, 11th grade House Principal Scott Hegen interviewed Genatempo. The video was also attached to Genatempo's “Help Matt Combat COVID-19” GoFundMe page.
“He's doing an amazing thing helping our community and I wanted to take a couple minutes to celebrate him and get some information from him about what he's doing and how maybe we can help this community,” Hegen said in the video.
Genatempo, who plans to be an engineer, said making the shields is giving him experience in coordinating with others, networking and distribution.
People have different skills and abilities, but everyone can help others in some way, he said, encouraging people to do so.
“There's always something that they can do,” he said. “There's always a way to help.”