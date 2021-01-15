EAST ROCKHILL — About 400 school districts across Pennsylvania have already approved a resolution asking the state to change the way it sets the rates the districts pay for district students enrolled in a charter school.
Pennridge School Board is scheduled to vote on the resolution at the board's Jan. 26 meeting.
"This is not a resolution that's advocating one way or another for charter schools in terms of their existence and whether families choose that," Superintendent David Bolton said at the Jan. 11 meeting of the board's Finance Committee.
"This is all about making sure that what we're paying is fair," committee Chair Megan Banis-Clemens said.
"The purpose of this resolution is to ask for a more fair funding formula for charter school education, and especially cyber charter education," Bolton said in a telephone interview.
"Pennridge has a cyber program that has been very successful and services the needs of our students and we can do that for about $5,000 per high school student. It's a little cheaper for elementary and middle, but for high school, it's about $5,000," Bolton said.
About three quarters of the Pennridge students in cyber charter schools have the exact same curriculum materials as the school's cyber program, he said.
Under the state formula, which is based on the district budget, Pennridge has to pay $13,385.78 of tuition for regular education students enrolled in a charter school this year and $32,289.05 for special education students.
That means the charter schools are receiving "well beyond what it actually costs to educate the student, especially in a cyber when they don't have the same type of overhead costs that a brick and mortar charter school would have," Bolton said.
Over the past few years, the number of Pennridge students enrolled in charter schools decreased, but this year, the number of charter school students, and particularly cyber charter students, is back up, Business Administrator Sean Daubert said at the Finance Committee meeting.
Charted information showed the district had 184 charter school students in the 2017-2018 school year, 135 in 2018-2019 and 136 in 2019-2020. The number of charter school students changes each month, Daubert said, with 169 shown for the current year in the data at the meeting. That count was from November; the current charter school enrollment is 178, Bolton said in emailed information for this article.
Of the 169 charter school students in November, 22 were regular education brick and mortar school students, two were special education brick and mortar school students, 118 were regular education cyber school students and 27 were special education cyber school students, the information showed.
Three years ago, Pennridge paid $2 million for charter school tuition, followed by two years of $2.1 million each year, Daubert said.
This year, the cost is projected to be $2.8 million, which the district had not planned for, he said.
"We will have to make considerations other places in order to cover these costs," Daubert said.
Pennridge paid a total of $1,691,872 to cyber charter schools in the 2018-2019 school year and $1,690,129 in the 2019-2020 year, the proposed resolution says.
Under the formula, the charter school tuition for special education students is the same regardless of whether the student receives relatively little additional services or has severe needs, Daubert said.
"It has nothing to do with the actual services that are provided to the students," he said.
Pennsylvania Department of Education data shows that in the 2014-2015 school year, school districts paid charter schools more than $100 million more for special education than the charter schools reported spending on special education, the proposed resolution says.
The resolution is based on a template provided by the Pennsylvania School Boards Association.
In it, "the Pennridge School Board calls upon the General Assembly to meaningfully revise the existing flawed charter school funding systems for regular and special education to ensure that school districts and taxpayers are no longer overpaying these schools or reimbursing for costs the charter schools do not incur."
The current formula was created in 1997 and has not been changed since then, the proposed resolution says.