PERKASIE — Monday, April 13 has been proclaimed “Helper Recognition Day” in Perkasie in honor of community members in essential occupations working during the coronavirus pandemic.
“These people continue to perform their jobs and activities at considerable risk,” not only to themselves, but to members of their immediate family, Mayor John Hollenbach said at the Perkasie Borough Council meeting on April 6, held by teleconference, at which Hollenbach issued a “COVID-19 Thanks and Recognition Proclamation.”
The proclamation was to highlight and thank “all the helpers, the people that have continued to work hard or who are on the front lines during this health crisis that has stretched across our nation,” Hollenbach said.
The April 13 recognition will include a Community Bell Ring in the borough at 8 p.m.
“If you don't have a bell,” Perkasie Borough Council Vice President Jim Purcell said in a release, “then use something similar, a windchime maybe. Bring your noisemakers to your front door or window and ring out joyously for 2 minutes!”
“Communities across the world are ringing bells in support of healthcare and other frontline workers,” the Perkasie release said. “The practice is established in many cities and towns, including hard hit New York City and London, where physically isolated residents ring bells, shout and cheer every evening at the same time. Borough Council President James Ryder notes that ringing bells together is about even more than supporting and encouraging our essential workers, saying that 'we may be physically apart but this will be a symbol that we are 100% together as a community.'”
Other ways mentioned in the release by which to thank the helpers include posting signs on windows or in front yards, sending gift cards or care packages, or with thank you cards.
“Our healthcare workers, grocery store clerks, delivery and truck drivers, police officers, borough crews and many others are taking a risk every day on our behalf,” Hollenbach said. “I’ll be ringing my bell on Monday as a small way to say 'God Bless' to everyone who is working to secure and serve our community in the face of this virus.”
Questions from the Perkasie community about “Helper Appreciation Day” and the Community Bell Ring may be made to admin@perkasieborough.org or 215-257-5065.