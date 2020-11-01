"Perkasie Borough Police Department officers are looking a little hairier than usual this November!," according to a press release.
"Officers generally have to follow strict rules about facial hair, but the rules have been relaxed this month so that officers can participate in No-Shave November, a national movement that encourages men to raise awareness and funding for cancer related charities, including Fight Colorectal Cancer, the Prevent Cancer Foundation and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital," the release said.
Donations can be made to https://www.no-shave.org/team/PerkasiePolice. The officer who raises the most money will win a clean shave from Perkasie’s Old Glory Barbershop.
The department is also collecting non-perishable food items and men’s grooming products for Pennridge FISH. Please bring any donations to the Perkasie Borough Police Department at 311 S. Pine St. or drop them at Perkasie or Sellersville borough halls.
Local kids should remember to say “hi” to the officers they encounter this month. They have coupons for free McDonald’s ice cream cones, the release said.
“We’re thrilled to participate in No-Shave November again” said Police Chief Robert Schurr. “Our officers are able to have a little fun while raising awareness and funding for a very important cause. It’s all part of our community policing plan."
The Perkasie Borough Police Department is also a drop-off place for Toys for Tots presents to help make the holidays brighter for some children. The last day for drop-offs is Dec. 10.