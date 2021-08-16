PERKASIE — A male was treated and released at Grand View Hospital after having been shot in the leg Saturday, Aug. 14, Perkasie Borough Police Department said.
Officers were dispatched to a home in the 200 block of Marshall Street, Perkasie, at 11:29 p.m. where they met the male who said another male had shot him in the leg, police said. The other male remained on the scene, police said.
"The shooting suspect was detained at the scene and has not been charged at this time pending further investigation and review by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office," the Perkasie department said in a release the morning of Aug. 16.
The case is being jointly investigated by Perkasie Borough Police Department and Bucks County Detectives, police said.
Hilltown Township and Pennridge Regional police departments assisted at the scene, along with Bucks County Rangers, Bucks County Detectives and Bucks County Crime Scene Unit, the release said.