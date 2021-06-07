Perkasie Borough Police Department is attempting to identify a suspect involved in a credit card theft. Fraudulent credit card purchases were made at 5:32 p.m. May 21 at Home Depot on MacArthur Road in Whitehall and at 6:42 p.m. May 21 at the Wine & Spirits Store on S. 4th Street in Allentown, police said. The victim in the case still has the credit card, police said. The male suspect is described as about six feet tall, weighing about 220 pounds, wearing a black t-shirt with "Michael Kors" lettering and blue jean shorts, police said. The suspect' vehicle is a white work van with damage to the passenger side and blue tape on the windows, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Perkasie Borough Police Department at 215-257-6876 .