PERKASIE — It's been a year-and-a-half since the last time anyone could ride the Perkasie Carousel.
That was in December of 2019. The Covid pandemic shut down the carousel for all of 2020 and the beginning of this year.
On Sunday, July 11, the carousel in Menlo Park at 3rd Street and Park Avenue in Perkasie will reopen, with free rides from noon to 8 p.m. that day. The reopening is the same day as the 49th annual Pennridge Community Day, which is noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 11 in Perkasie's Lenape Park. The Community Day fireworks are scheduled to begin about 9:15 p.m. The rain date for both Pennridge Community Day and the carousel reopening is July 18.
The Perkasie Historical Society operates the current carousel, which dates back to 1951. There has been a carousel at the site since the 1890s.
The original carousel building is still standing, although it has had some major renovations.
Following the July 11 reopening, the carousel's open days for the rest of the year are noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 1 and 22, Sept. 12, Oct. 3, and Dec. 4 (Perkasie tree lighting day).
Carousel rides are normally 50 cents each, but will be free on Community Day, compliments of Grim, Biehn & Thatcher.