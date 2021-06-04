PERKASIE — At its May 17 meeting, Perkasie Borough Council unanimously passed a resolution declaring the month of June 2021 as LGBTQ+ Pride Month, and declared Saturday, June 26 as Pride Day in the borough.
"A committee, headed by Priscilla Gray-Stoll of Perkasie’s Chimayo Gallery & Shop, has been working with event staff at the Borough to create an inaugural Pride event in Perkasie," a borough release said.
The first Pride event will be 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 26 as part of the Perkasie Farmer's Market.
"This themed market will feature LGBTQ+ artists, inclusive storytimes lead by the Perkasie Mennonite Church, rainbow sidewalk chalk and crafts by the Pennridge Gay Straight Alliance (GSA), and resources for members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community," the release said.
“We’re inviting everyone to visit Perkasie’s Pride market” said Gray-Stoll, “whether you’re a member of the community, an ally, or if you just want to know more. Our committee has been so grateful for the support of the Borough and we are delighted by Council’s enthusiastic support for this inaugural event.”
“Members of Borough Council are very clear that Perkasie Borough accepts and honor the contributions of everyone in the Borough, regardless of their gender identity, gender expression or sexual orientation” said Councilman Matt Aigeldinger, who first introduced the resolution to council. “Council’s unanimous and wholehearted support really underlines the fact that we want everyone to feel welcome to live, work and play in the Borough, no matter the shape of their family.”
Support for the event is provided by Penn Community Bank.
“We are committed to an internal culture and customer experience that values diversity and inclusion for all,” said Falesha Grasty, Penn Community Bank diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) officer. “As a part of the Perkasie community, we’re proud to partner with the Borough and local groups to recognize this important event and initiative.”
More information about the event and other Pride events in Perkasie will be available on the borough’s website at https://perkasieborough.org/our-events/. ADA parking for this event will be available at Perkasie Borough
Hall, 620 W. Chestnut St.