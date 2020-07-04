PERKASIE — Perkasie Dental Loft opened for patients June 30.
“Our core values of our practice are compassion, kindness and respect and I really wanted to be able to provide the community with somewhere that they felt comfortable in a long-term dental home,” said Dr. Lindsey Cerdas.
Another of the goals is to support the surrounding community, she said.
While driving through and stopping to eat in Perkasie on the way between her Willow Grove home and her parents Bangor, PA home, she discovered Perkasie and fell in love with it, she said.
The new dental office is located on the third floor of the same W. Chestnut Street building as Perkasie Borough's offices.
Planning for the dental office started almost a year ago, Cerdas said.
“It was a huge open floor plan with large windows, floor to ceiling windows, and it gives you a great view,” she said. “This creates an open space feeling and I think it relaxes people a lot.”
The new business is a general dental practice for both adults and children, she said.
Services include exams, cleanings, x-rays, crowns, fillings, bridges, some cosmetic work, extractions and root canals.
“It's been going great, so we're excited to get patients in and get rolling and I definitely think there's a need in the community, so we're here for the patients,” Cerdas said in a telephone interview on opening day.
Cerdas, who earned her DMD at Temple University, said she loves what she does as a dentist.
“I found that patients tended to do really well with me and they felt comfortable so I wanted to kind of start out young and build myself a successful practice,” she said.
She said she feels like she fits in well in Perkasie.
“I come from a small town as well and I can kind of relate to a lot of people on a different level than some people can,” she said.
The staff currently consists of three persons — herself, a dental assistant and the front desk — with plans to add more staff as the practice grows, Cerdas said.
Information is available at Perkasiedentalloft.com or the Perkasie Dental Loft Facebook page.
A portion of the fees from new patient exams is being donated to the ALS Association Greater Philadelphia Chapter, Cerdas said.
Her father was diagnosed with ALS in 2007, she said.
The contributions help give back to an organization “that's really been there for my family when they needed it the most and there are other families that are in a lot worse situation due to that disease,” she said.
“The goal is to really contribute to the community,” Cerdas said.