PERKASIE — Perkasie Borough’s downtown area is now eligible to become a National Historic District after a determination by the Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation Office, the Borough announced in a release .
"The decision is the first of a three-part process. It allows Perkasie Borough to submit a final National Register nomination to the Commonwealth’s Preservation Office in the coming months," the release said. "After local public comment and a review by the state Historic Preservation Board, a favorable decision by the Board in Harrisburg would be sent to the National Park Service for its approval of a Perkasie National Historic District."
“The Borough has worked for the past five years to ensure Perkasie takes its rightful place among the most cherished hometowns in Pennsylvania,” said Scott Bomboy, chair of Perkasie Borough Council’s Historical Committee. “It is an honor long-deserved, and hopefully state and federal officials will agree when they review our final nomination.”
The state Preservation Office determined Perkasie’s central area, above the East Branch of the Perkiomen Creek, is eligible under National Register Criteria C, for Architecture. The state Preservation Office and Perkasie Borough will determine the Historic District’s proposed boundaries in the near future, with Perkasie’s original core downtown area anchoring the district. Perkasie Borough’s earliest borders extended from parts of Third Street to Ninth Street, bordered by Walnut and Race Streets. It is expected the proposed Perkasie National Historic District will include additional buildings adjacent to Perkasie’s old downtown.
“The district is eligible for its important representation of local small-town resource types, including residential, commercial, transportation, and industrial. The buildings reflect many styles, and the district contains many designs by regional architects,” the Preservation Office said. “The district readily conveys the history of Perkasie, including the factors contributing to its growth and development, and the establishment of a vibrant community.”
The state determined Perkasie’s period of historical significance began with the construction of the Landis Ridge tunnel in the 1850s and extended into the 1950s. As the boundary is adjusted, the area of significance period may be extended.
Richard Grubb and Associates of Cranbury, N.J, worked with Perkasie Borough Council’s Historical Committee on the resource survey that led the eligibility determination. The preliminary finding was made in February by the state, and basic information about the determination is now on PA-Share (www.phmc.pa.gov/PA-SHARE), the state’s new historic preservation resource website.
"The final designation of a National Historic District in itself does not protect historic structures from demolition or regulate how owners maintain their properties. But owners of historic properties contributing to the district may become eligible for historic preservation tax credits and preservation easements, under certain conditions," the release said.
Currently, Perkasie has two other districts eligible for the National Register: Lake Lenape Park and the Bridgetown-South Perkasie district. The National Park Service approved the Perkasie Park Camp-Meeting as a National Historic District in September 2016.