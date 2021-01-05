PERKASIE — More orders are coming in for the new military tribute banners honoring Perkasie's military veterans or active duty members.
"We're up to 80 banners and initially we were gonna probably stop taking submissions January first, but I still have people calling me so I'd like to leave that open probably until the end of the month," Perkasie Borough Council Historical Committee Chair Scott Bomboy said at council's Jan. 4 meeting.
"At some point, we do need to buy the brackets to put the banners up," he said, "and hopefully we can start putting banners up in March."
Information about the banners, including a form to submit the name of persons to be honored, is available on the borough's website.
"What's amazing is the main way we advertised that was in the newsletter and people just saved the newsletter and like six or eight weeks later, they'd call up," Bomboy said.
"As soon as you start putting those up, that's gonna be the biggest advertisement and you're gonna get a bunch more calls," council President Jim Ryder said.
Perkasie Borough and the Perkasie Lions Club are sponsoring the banners, which will be attached to utility poles.
In a separate matter at the meeting, the council approved having Styer Associates do the audit for the borough's 2020 finances at a cost of $16,175.