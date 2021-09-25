PERKASIE — The 20th annual Fall Festival will be noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3.
It takes place in both the town center and in Menlo Park. The event sites are linked by a free bus, or visitors can enjoy the short walk between the two locations.
The theme of this year’s event is “Sweet Treats." Visitors are invited to enjoy their favorite fall flavors from local growers, bakers and from Perkasie’s downtown eateries. The Pennridge Green Jackets and RAMs Cheer teams and a local acrobatic school, AcroDynamics, perform in the town center. Win prizes downtown in the pie-eating contests or the popular corn hole tournament (pre-registration encouraged).
New this year, the “Big Bed Baller” presents a “Wipeout” challenge in the form of a huge inflatable obstacle course. Live music, tractor rides, a fire truck, outdoor games, a huge raffle, pumpkin decorating, a stilt walker and a massive vendor fair and food court round out Perkasie’s downtown fun.
As every year, families will also find lots of free fun at Menlo Park, including a petting zoo, balloon twisting, face painting, and pony rides (small fee). Free fall-themed crafts are under one park pavilion, and scarecrow decorating is under the other. Families are welcome to build and enter a scarecrow in this popular contest (one per family please, while supplies last, or bring your own). Judging is at 3:15 p.m. with prizes announced at 3:45 p.m.
Perkasie’s historic Carousel is open until 5 p.m. Food options at Menlo Park this year include Carousel and Rita’s Water Ice snack stand offerings.
Councilman Matt Aigeldinger, chair of the borough’s Park & Recreation Committee says, “We are excited to bring the Fall Festival back for its 20th year, and very grateful that we are able to hold this outdoor community event in person this year after 2020’s virtual events."
Perkasie Borough would like to acknowledge the following Premium Sponsors for their continuing support of the Fall Festival: A&T Chevrolet-Subaru, American Heritage Federal Credit Union, Dunkin’ Donuts, First Student, Gilmore & Associates, Kay Builders, Moving Targets and Penn Community Bank.
A full schedule of events and a list of road closures and parking restrictions are available on the borough’s website at http://perkasieborough.org/our-events/fall-festival/.
ADA parking is available at the Menlo Aquatics Center parking lot and on S. 7th St. between W. Chestnut St. and the entrance to the Borough Hall parking lot in the town center.
Questions: Linda Reid, Borough Event Coordinator at events@perkasieborough.org.