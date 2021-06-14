PERKASIE — There's a list on the Perkasie Borough website of all the vendors this year at the Perkasie Farmer's Market.
The list of those coming that week is updated each week on the market's Facebook page.
"I think one of the nice things this year is that there's so much variety for people who shop," said Community Development Manager Linda Reid.
"They won't always find the same thing when they come," she said.
For instance, there are three vendors selling hot sauce, but they come on different weeks, she said.
The section of 7th Street between Chestnut and Market streets is blocked off for the market, which runs 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. This year's first week was June 5. The final week will be Oct. 30.
The number of vendors varies from week to week, but generally is in the 25 to 30 range, Reid said.
"I think what's exciting this year is that we now have six farmers that visit the market each week," she said.
One is certified organic and four others, while not certified, also use organic processes, she said.
"We have a much greater range and volume of produce available," Reid said.
Additional vendors are planning to join the market in the upcoming weeks, including a fresh-squeezed juice vendor, ready-to-eat restaurant meals, a new beef farmer and, later in the season, a lavender farm, she said.
"There are new things as the season goes on," Reid said.
The market has live music each week, she said.
"People are bringing dogs again," she said. "Dogs are welcome if they're well-behaved and well-socialized."
Several special events are planned, including Pride Day on June 26, a July 3 celebration, Back to School, Dog Days and Halloween, she said.
Anyone with questions about the market can send a message through the Facebook page or email her at events@perkasieborough.org, Reid said.
"Our market is running pretty much as it did in pre-Covid days," she said.
State and federal guidelines in effect at the time are still followed, and hand sanitizers are available, she said.
"We don't use cloth table coverings that can harbor germs," she said. "We still try and add a little spacing between our vendors. We ask people not to come to the market when they're sick."
People who have not been vaccinated are requested to wear a mask, she said.
A church group had activities at the market the first week, she said. The second week, a Girl Scout group did face painting, she said.
"We're welcoming those community and family activities back to the market," Reid said, "so I think you could say we're kind of pretty much back to normal."