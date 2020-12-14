PERKASIE — Leaf collection will be coming to an end in Perkasie Borough. The last day for residents to place leaves curbside for pick up was Sunday, December 13.
"Public Works crews will make one more round of collection after this date, weather permitting, to collect the final time. The final day for our crews to pick up leaves will be December 18, 2020," a borough release said. "Residents shall not place leaves out for collection after this date as they will cause a problem for snow removal and residents could face possible fines as per ordinance."
Residents are reminded about the yard waste drop off at the Borough Recycle Center at 311 S. 9th St. where leaves can be dropped off after December 21.
The borough will be scheduling a springtime leaf collection program. The date for that collection will be announced in March 2021.