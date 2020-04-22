PERKASIE — In light of the coronavirus pandemic and its financial repercussions, Perkasie Borough Council's Economic Development Committee is looking at ways to support existing businesses and the people employed there.
“Really, we're looking at three primary objectives — what's happening now, what can we do in the bridge between now and reopening, and then what does the post pandemic economy look like locally,” committee Chair Aaron Clark said at borough council's April 20 meeting, which was held by teleconference.
“Those three factors for us,” he said, “are help, sustain, and then secure.”
One of the first steps will be to survey the business owners to get more feedback on where things stand for them, he said.
“We'll get that survey out early this week,” he said. “That's priority one for us here.”
Clark said he was planning to meet with the Perkasie Towne Improvement Association Board of Directors so the work being done by the two groups would be aligned and not duplicate.
He also encouraged advocacy campaigns for state or federal efforts to help with the economic situation.
In other matters at the meeting:
• Finance Committee Chair Randy Faulkner said he reviewed the borough's budget with Borough Manager Andrea Coaxum and Finance Director Glenn Dickerson.
“There's a lot of people laid off right now that aren't going to be paying earned income tax,” he said.
Revenue received by the municipality could also decrease in other areas, he said. On the plus side, the borough didn't have snow removal costs this winter and has reduced some expected costs, he said.
Overtime has been suspended for borough employees and the municipality put a freeze on hiring, Personnel & Policy Committee Chair Matt Aigeldinger said.
“At the end of the day, we're OK for this year,” Faulkner said. The major concern, he said, is that, “we don't know what tomorrow's going to bring.”
• Council approved extending the deadline for payment of the face amount of borough property taxes. The move matches one made by Bucks County, council President Jim Ryder said.
The county and borough taxes are on the same bill, so if the borough did not make the change, it would have to send its tax bills out separately, which would be expensive, Jeff Garton, the borough's solicitor, said.
With the change, the face amount period is extended to July 31, Ryder said. After that, there is a penalty charge.
• Council approved a new two year contract, effective March 17, for Coaxum.
Under state law, the length of the contract is limited to two years, Aigeldinger said.
“The only changes to the existing contract would be the addition of a week's vacation,” he said. “We're moving it from three weeks to four weeks is the recommendation.”
Coaxum is in her 12th or 13th year as a borough employee, he said.
The contract includes a three percent raise in the first year, with another three percent hike in the second year, he said.
• Historical Committee Chair Scott Bomboy said a Hometown Heroes recognition that had been planned for the Memorial Day Parade won't be happening then because the parade won't be held.
He said he'd like to see the the recognition take place instead on Veterans Day in November.
“There are five servicemen who died during World War I and who actually died from the Spanish flu, and I'd like to see them honored in some way,” Bomboy said.