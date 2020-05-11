PERKASIE — A 24-year-old borough man is charged with crimes including aggravated assault after he allegedly repeatedly punched a store clerk in the face when the clerk told him he had to have a face mask on to enter the store, Perkasie Borough Police Department said.
The incident happened about 4:49 p.m. May 8 at Olde Towne Convenience Store in the 500 block of W. Walnut Street, Ofc. Scott Fields wrote in the criminal complaint filed against Elijah Scott Brown of the 400 block of Arch Street.
“The victim explained that the offender entered the store, incoherently rambling on about martial law and not making much sense. He began cursing inside the store as well,” Fields wrote. “She asked him to leave the store unless he had a mask on. The offender refused to leave when asked by the victim and proceeded to assault her by repeatedly punching her face. He then proceeded to knock merchandise off of the counter and a cart full of items onto the floor while exiting the store.”
The woman received a swollen left cheek and blood under her lip from the assault, police said.
Officers searching in the area of the incident found and identified Brown, who tried to elude police by running before being detained at Third and Chestnut streets, police said.
Later, while being searched at police headquarters, Brown used his knee to deliberately strike an officer in the thigh, police said.
Charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, defiant trespass, resisting arrest, harassment and criminal mischief were filed at a preliminary arraignment before Magisterial District Judge Jean Seaman, Jamison, and Brown was taken to Bucks County Correctional Facility with bail set at 10 percent of $30,000, court documents show.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled June 9 before Magisterial District Judge Regina Armitage, New Britain, the documents show.