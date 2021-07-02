PERKASIE — A 29-year-old borough man is charged with rape by forcible compulsion, sexual assault and indecent assault after police say a woman reported she was raped after helping the man move into his new home last year.
Brendan Kerr was arrested June 17, 2021 following investigation of the case, Perkasie Borough Police Department said.
On June 22 of 2020, a 24-year-old woman reported that Kerr, who she had known for about six years, raped her on June 20, according to information in the criminal complaint.
The woman said she had helped Kerr move into his new home on N. 5th Street. She said they started to set up furniture around 8 to 9 p.m. and went to bed between 2 and 3 a.m., after which she woke up with Kerr on top of her and the rape occurred, according to the criminal complaint, filed by Perkasie Police Detective Sgt. Russell Closs.
A preliminary arraignment was held June 17 before Magisterial District Court Judge Regina Armitage, New Britain, and Kerr was released on $300,000 unsecured bail, court documents show.
A preliminary hearing before Armitage is scheduled for Aug. 17.