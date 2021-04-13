PERKASIE – The borough has a new three-year collective bargaining contract with its police officers, running Jan. 1 of this year through Dec. 31, 2023.
“It's a very good agreement as a whole,” Perkasie Borough Council's Personnel & Policy Committee Chair Chuck Brooks said at the board's April 5 meeting at which council approved the new contract.
Under the contract, the officers receive a 3.5 percent pay raise this year, 3.33 percent in 2022 and 3.25 percent in 2023, Borough Manager Andrea Coaxum wrote in response to an email for this article. The base pay rate for an officer with five years service will be $49.95 per hour this year, $51.61 in 2022 and $53.29 in 2023.
The contract adds a new academy rate and reduces the pay rate for officers hired after July 5 of this year during the first two years with the department, she said.
With the new academy rate, officers who are hired before completing police academy would be paid 50 percent of the top officer salary until they completed academy at which point the pay rate would increase to 70 percent, she said. Officers who are hired after having completed police academy would start at 70 percent. After one year, the pay rate increases to 80 percent of the top rate.
Under the previous contract, officers started at 80 percent of the top rate, whether or not they had completed the police academy, and the rate increased to 85 percent after one year on the job, Coaxum said.
After two years, the rate increases to 90 percent, 95 percent at three years and 100 percent at four years, which is the same under the previous and new contracts, she said.
Other changes in the contract include that retiring officers with 22 years service will now be eligible for a sick leave pay out, she said.
"Previously, sick leave was only paid out at retirement for officers with 25 years of service," she wrote.
Death benefit eligibility under the officers pension plan was reduced from the previous 22 years of service to 20 years, she said.
The new contract also reduces the minimum time an officer will be paid for county court attendance outside of regularly scheduled work hours, she said. The minimum was four hours and now will be three hours.
Under the new contract, a police dog handler who is called in while off duty will be paid for a minimum of two hours.
The officer also will receive 14 hours a month of comp time.
"The parties agree that this is appropriate compensation for the time that the dog spends at the handler’s home, i.e., bathing, brushing, exercising, feeding, grooming, training, cleaning the kennel, administering drugs and/or transporting the dog to and from an animal hospital or veterinarian," the contract says.
The police dog handler has the first right to adopt the dog when the police dog is retired.
The new contract also includes a change in wording, with "police officer" replacing the previously used "patrolman," Coaxum said.
Pool opening
To date, pool memberships are running at about the same rate as in previous years, Parks & Recreation Director Megan Prusienski said at the April 5 meeting.
“There's 209 resident members at the moment and there's 234 non-resident members,” she said.
Last year, the Menlo Aquatic Center didn't open until July, but this year it is scheduled to open on Memorial Day as it had in previous years.
Information about the pool and registration are available through the borough's website.
“Memberships for 2021 will be sold with the knowledge that updated precautions and covid restrictions will be shared and enforced once we receive them from the Bucks County Health Department. Currently we are abiding by 2020 regulations,” the pool information says.
In 2018, the pool had 850 resident members and 722 non-resident members, Prusienski said.
“In 2019, we had 903 resident members and 734 non-residents,” she said. “Last year, with everything that happened with 2020, we ended up with 720 resident members and 310 non-resident members.”
Park & Recreation Committee Chair Matt Aigeldinger said making sure the staff is safe is a priority and if there has to be a restriction on the number of people allowed in the pool, he wants to make sure Perkasie residents get the first access.
“We do have the capacity in our software to cut off non-resident registrations at a certain point or limit that in case we feel we're approaching that,” Prusienski said.