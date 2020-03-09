Jonathan Stanwood, second from left, receives a Perkasie Borough Police Department Citizen Award for taking 5-year-old James Tessier, who is autistic, out of the Perkiomen Creek in Sellersville. From left are Perkasie Police Acting Chief Russ Closs; Stanwood; Ofc. Joseph Murray, responding officer to the incident who nominated Stanwood for the award; James' mother Ashley; and James Tessier.