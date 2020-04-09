PERKASIE — Park facilities in which people are likely to come in close contact are closed during the coronavirus, but borough trails are open for walking.
“First and foremost, social distancing is paramount,” Perkasie Borough Council member Chuck Brooks, chairman of the borough's Park and Recreation Committee, said at council's April 6 meeting, held by teleconference.
“We are getting a large amount of people using the trails, which we're very thankful for having,” Brooks said.
Those using the trails should remember to properly dispose of their trash, though, he said.
“We're finding that there's quite a bit of unwanted trash being left on the side of the trails,” he said. “We need to make sure we keep our parks clean.”
Information on the borough website April 6 about operations during the COVID-19 pandemic included the following: “All borough park amenities are closed: playground structures, tennis and basketball courts, skate park, dog park, restrooms, baseball fields. Borough park trails and open spaces are open.”
“It is good to get outside and get a healthy breath of fresh air. Just do it in the right way,” he said.
Council member Scott Bomboy, chairman of the borough's Public Safety Committee, commended those who are social distancing.
“It's extremely important. Six feet at least,” Bomboy said. “It's needed.”
On April 8, Perkasie Borough Police Department re-posted on its crimewatchpa.com page a borough posting initially put out on March 17 saying the park amenities were temporarily closed.
“The best advice to slow the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home,” the posting said.
“To help avoid exposure to COVID-19 and still enjoy the outdoors:
• Adhere to the social spacing guide (minimum 6 feet) between people and don't gather in groups.
• Take hand sanitizer with you and use it regularly.
• Avoid touching your face, eyes, and nose.
• Cover your nose and mouth when coughing and sneezing with a tissue or flexed elbow.
• If you are sick, stay home.”