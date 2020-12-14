PERKASIE — The borough has a new cable TV franchise agreement with Verizon, but it's not for as long as prior ones.
The previous agreements were for 10 years; this is for five years, Borough Manager Andrea Coaxum said at Perkasie Borough Council's Dec. 7 meeting.
"At this point, with all the changes to this industry, they are not willing to have a contract longer than five years," Coaxum said.
There are other options that are replacing cable, Finance Committee Chair Randy Faulkner said.
"With advancing technology, we might be getting all this information from a satellite in five years," he said.
Other area towns also are in the process of renewing or have already renewed their franchise agreement, which is negotiated by a consortium.
The Perkasie council approved the renewal at its Dec. 7 meeting. The borough's proposed 2021 budget shows $198,900 of income from cable television franchise fees.
In other matters:
• Council will vote at its Dec. 21 meeting on the borough's proposed 2021 budget and tax rate, Faulkner said.
Information on the proposed budget is posted on the borough's website, perkasieborough.org.
The tax rate is proposed to remain the same, Faulkner said.
That keeps the Perkasie property tax rate at 6.25 mills, including 4.75 mills for the general fund and 1.5 mills for fire protection.
• Historical Committee Chair Scott Bomboy said 62 orders have been received for the new military tribute banners honoring military veterans or active duty members.
"The first 20 banners are here and the check went out yesterday from the Lions Club," Bomboy said.
Perkasie Borough and Perkasie Lions Club are sponsoring the banners, which will be hung in the spring.
• The Dec. 7 meeting was held as a Zoom meeting and posted for viewing on YouTube.
"We apologize for having to do the meetings like this, but we're having a bit of an uptick in the COVID cases in town and we may have to be doing these sort of meetings for a little bit going forward until the vaccine comes out and the numbers come down to a manageable level," council President Jim Ryder said.
On Dec. 10, Gov. Tom Wolf announced new state-wide restrictions running from Dec. 12, 2020 to Jan. 4, 2021 to attempt to slow the spread of the pandemic.