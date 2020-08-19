PERKASIE — In 2019, ShelterBox provided shelter and life-saving supplies to more than 145,000 people in 11 countries.
Since 2000, it has responded to more than 300 disasters in 100 countries, according to ShelterBox information.
“The lifesaving work of ShelterBox is only possible because of our inspiring volunteers like Henry Tur, whose service in their communities is ensuring families made homeless by disaster and conflict situations have access to essential shelter and supplies,” Kerri Murray, president of ShelterBox USA, said in a release announcing Tur is being recognized with a President's Volunteer Service Award.
“This distinction truly sets him apart as someone committed to serving others and making the world a better place,” Murray said.
The recognition really belongs to the entire Perkasie Rotary Club, though, Tur, who is president of the club, said in a telephone interview.
“There's nothing that I could do just myself,” he said.
“It's we. We did all the different things,” Tur said. “I would not want to take credit for just me. It's the whole club.”
The ShelterBox program is a Rotary International project partner.
Tur, who has been a Rotary member for 11 years and part of the Perkasie Rotary for six or seven years, said he's known about ShelterBox since joining the Rotary, but helping find ways to provide funds for ShelterBox has become one of his passions in the past five or six years.
“They do so many good things for people who really can't help themselves,” Tur said.
“ShelterBox provides humanitarian aid in the form of family-sized tents and essential tools to start repairing and rebuilding homes. Additionally, the organization's kits and boxes contain items that help transform shelter into a home, like cooking sets, solar lights, blankets, water filtration, and mosquito nets,” the release said. “More than shelter, these items enable families to recovery following disaster, providing a way to keep communities and families together and allowing them the space to focus on the future.”
ShelterBox notifies the club about where the boxes provided by the local contributions are sent, Tur said.
In the past, that has included ones sent to Italy following earthquakes and Puerto Rico after hurricanes, he said.
“It's things like that where you see that you've made an impact,” he said. “That's one of the reasons why I'm in Rotary to begin with is the impact that we have on people's lives in a positive way.”
While it's not yet known where this year's aid could go, “There's no shortage of places,” Tur said.
One of the possibilities is helping people displaced by the Beirut blast, he said.
In previous years, Tur has organized a mini-golf event to raise funds for ShelterBox, but that won't be happening this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, he said.
Instead, there will be a Rotary Ride for the World on Sept. 12. During the event, Tur and Steven Dale, from the Perkasie Rotary, and Kyle Smith and Bill Tuszynski, from the Quakertown Rotary, will bicycle around a 14-mile course to get either fixed amount or per-mile donations which will go to ShelterBox and local community programs. Information on the Perkasie Rotary Facebook page says the bicyclists have committed to completing at least three loops, which would be a total of 42 miles per rider or 168 miles for the four riders.
Tur said he's expecting the riders will go farther than that, though.
“The nice thing is it's flat, so I figure we'll be going around at least four times,” he said.
Donations may be made at https://perkasierotary.wufoo.com/forms/q1wl29zp1amcx6d/. To follow the progress of the riders, visit the Perkasie Rotary Facebook page 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12.
The President's Volunteer Service Award is part of a national recognition program created in 2003 through the President's Council on Service and Civic Participation, the release said.
Perkasie Rotary has also received other recognitions for the work done in the past year, Tur said.
“It's a big deal and I'm really proud of my group,” he said.