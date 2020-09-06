PERKASIE — Residents and businesses of the Perkasie 18944 zip code have a new Scarecrow Display Contest that organizers say will both benefit local non-profit organizations and be entertaining for people walking and driving about town.
“Groups, families and individuals are invited to create a Scarecrow Display in one of 4 categories, and to nominate a Perkasie non-profit organization to win a substantial prize donation. The 4 winning Group displays will snag a $500 prize donation for their nominated non-profits. Non-profits must be based in the 18944 Perkasie zip code, or demonstrate significant support of families or individuals in the zip code,” a Perkasie Borough release said. “Individual or Family winners in each category stand to win $100, or one of two $50 runner up prizes, which may also be donated to a local non-profit if the winners nominate one.”
Through a partnership with the Perkasie Towne Improvement Association, businesses across the Perkasie zip code are also encouraged to enter; a winner will be nominated by voters in a Facebook photo contest.
Entries will be received in the following categories: “Most Traditional,” “Most Impressive,” “Most Creative” and “Positively Perkasie.”
“Entries must be submitted by October 15, the display should remain in place until October 31 and the Borough will announce winners in each category on November 2,” the release said. “
The judges of the Group and Individual/Family displays will be retired Perkasie Magisterial District Judge Charlie Baum; Tim Gibson, creative director of the Ten Thousand Flowers Project; Tricia Borneman and Tom Murtha, owners and farmers at Perkasie’s Blooming Glen Farm; and Pennridge High School art teacher Brent Koch.
“All group, individual, and business displays will be listed in a 'Scarecrow Tour' brochure that will be available to view or print on the Borough’s website,” the release said. “The Borough will have a limited number of municipal or park locations available to groups that wish to create a larger display in a public space. Groups interested in this opportunity should contact events@perkasieborough.org.”
“When it became clear that we had to cancel our annual Fall Festival, we started to speak with event sponsors and Borough Council about creating an alternative event so that families and organizations could participate in a traditional fall activity in a safe, socially distanced way,” said Perkasie Borough Community Development Manager Linda Reid. “We’re hoping that neighborhoods, schools or school clubs, civic organizations, churches, and non-profits will create larger displays to benefit Perkasie’s non-profits and that we see the whole town decorated for fall as lots of families create their displays.”
“The Borough is grateful to American Heritage Federal Credit Union, Penn Community Bank, Grim Biehn & Thatcher, Vicki Lilley Thrivent Financial, and the Perkasie Historical Society for their generous support of this new community program,” the release said.
Information and entry forms are available under the Scarecrow Display section of the Parks & Recreation tab on the borough's website, perkasieborough.org. Questions may be addressed to events@perkasieborough.org or 215-257-5065.