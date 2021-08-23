PERKASIE — Dennis Rimmer's car in the Under the Stars Car Show was a 1962 Oldsmobile Dynamic 88.
"They're rare and they're hard to get parts for, I can tell you that much," Rimmer said. "You won't see many of them. In seven years, I've seen two other ones."
Rimmer, of Doylestown, said he's been in Under the Stars in previous years, including two years ago.
Mannequins dressed in period attire, a speaker stand and a food tray set the scene at a drive-in restaurant or movie.
"I just bring out the mannequins to bring back old memories," Rimmer said.
This year's Under the Stars, held on Perkasie's downtown streets, was the 22nd annual one. It was accompanied by the second annual "The British are Coming" show featuring British cars and hosted by Ragtops & Roadsters and Perkasie Historical Society. The Perkasie Historical Society Museum featured a Menlo Park display.
Linda Reid, Perkasie's community development manager, estimated about 250 cars were on display.
"The weather forecast was unsettled for today and although it turned into a beautiful day, it put some of our exhibitors off, but it's a great show," she said.
"I think people are delighted to be out this year. We couldn't hold the show in 2020 because of Covid and the community is just very excited to be back out and together," Reid said.
She estimated about 70 people were volunteers at the annual event. Organizations helping provide the volunteers included Perkasie Rotary, Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, Revivals Outreach Center and Trinity Lutheran Church, Perkasie, borough information said.
Borough Council member Chuck Brooks made the award announcements as rain began to fall.
The winners, their vehicle and the award are:
• Andrew Peterson, 1966 Olds 442, Joe Davis Autosport
• Tim Moyer, 1971 Pontiac Firebird Formula, Covered Bridge Carwash
• Phil Heller, 1969 Mercury Cyclone, EFE Laboratories
• Eric Thrush, 1955 Chevy Pickup, America's Hometown
• Eric Opper, 1987 Buick Grand National, Begley Carlin Mandio
• R. Stover, 1967 Chevy Corvette, Grandview Service Center
• Matt Floyd, 1955 Ford Thunderbird, Penn Community Bank
• Leo Watt, 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, American Heritage Federal Credit Union
• Al Schlier, 1940 Ford Deluxe, Mayor's Choice
• Jim Grabowski, 1930 Chevy Cabriolet, Perkasie Borough Council
• Ray Lambert, 1957 Studebaker Golden Hawk, Perkasie Towne Improvement Association
• Bill Carpenter, 1955 Chevy Belair, Bruce Allen Award by A&T Chevrolet-Subaru
"This year's Mayor's Choice is featured on next year's poster, the dash plaques and the [volunteer/staff] T-shirts," Reid said, so that's kind of a nice perk for whoever wins the Mayor's Choice. "
There were also Top 50 plaques for the top 50 cars in the show.
There was a separate awards presentation for the British cars.
"We've done a lot over the years to keep this car show going. It's our hope that in the next few years it'll grow even larger," Brooks said.
"It's wonderful having everybody come out to Perkasie once again," he said. "Once all this medical stuff goes by the wayside we hope to have this bigger and better every single year."