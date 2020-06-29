PERKASIE — While many other things aren't happening this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Perkasie's Summer Concert Series is ready to go.
“It's an outdoor event,” said Linda Reid, the borough's community development director. “Probably one of the safest things you can do nowadays is to sit outside, enjoy some music and stay six feet away from other people.”
The free concerts run 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, beginning July 15, in Menlo Park near the pavilions.
“We're asking people to sit in their own family group or in their own bubble with friends and then try and leave at least six feet space between the seating groupings,” Reid said.
Face masks are not required while seated in the park listening to the music, she said, but there are times when the masks are needed.
“If you move around the park, if you're going to the restrooms or you're going to the concession stand, we ask that you wear your mask because there are times when its difficult to maintain six feet away from other people,” Reid said.
Face masks are required when ordering from the concession stand, concert information says. The Rita's Water Ice concession stand is open until 8:30 p.m. on concert nights, the information says.
The schedule starts with Elle & the John Doe Band performing July 15; and continues with Dutch's Basement Blues Band on July 22; The Beat Tells July 29; The Big Baby Band on Aug. 5; and The Stephanie Grace Band Aug. 12. Rain dates for concerts postponed because of weather are Aug. 19 and 26.
If a show is postponed by the weather, it will be announced between noon and 2 p.m., Reid said.
“Each of these concerts has an event page on our [Perkasie Borough] Facebook page. That's the best place to follow for the most up to date information,” she said.
The bands will be taking precautions including not sharing equipment, she said. Audience members are reminded to keep a safe distance from the band, she said.
“We hope the community enjoys the events,” Reid said. “We're glad that we can still do it this year and we hope that people come out to the music.”
Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.
Grim, Biehn & Thatcher sponsors the series.
Anyone with questions about the Perkasie Concert Series may email events@perkasieborough.org or call 215-257-5065, Reid said.